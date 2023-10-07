Genoa vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak, Gilardino!
"They have great qualities, especially when it comes to finding space, they have a lot of verticality. They are also very good with the ball at their feet and at alternating the positions of the full-backs on or off the field. They are good on the left side with Theo and Leão, and they are also very good on the right side with Calabria, Florenzi, Pulisic or Chukwueze. Up front there are players who know how to find the wide area, like Giroud and Okafor, and there are players with speed in midfield, like Musah, Reijnders and Pobega. They alternate well between the characteristics that coach Pioli wants to put on the field and in his ideal game. We need to be compact, as we showed in home games against the big teams; We need to have great cohesion between departments. This will do the difference."
"He can start from the beginning. With a five-man defense, he can play the role of wing-back or second striker. É He is a versatile and high-quality player, somewhat unique in his genre. Like Gudmundsson. He gives us options."
How does Milan arrive?
