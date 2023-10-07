Crawley Town vs Wrexham preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Wrexham look for a first win in four matches as the Dragons travel to the Broadfield Stadium to face Crawley Town in EFL League Two action.

Phil Parkinson's men claimed a hard-fought point at Mansfield Town with the match ending in a goalless draw as Arthur Okonkwo produced a number of fine saves in the Wrexham goal.

The Dragons currently sit ninth in the table and victory against Crawley could see them back into the play-off places.

It's been a brilliant start to the season for the Red Devils under manager Scott Lindsey, who took over the West Sussex outfit at the start of 2023 and they are fifth with a win possibly lifting them as high as second.

Crawley were one of League Two's most dangerous sides in attack in September, scoring 18 times in seven matches, and are unbeaten at home so far.

Team news

Crawley Town

Dion Conroy, Ben Gladwin and Daniel Orsi have all been restored to the starting XI while Charlton loanee Aaron Henry replaces Liam Kelly in midfield.

Wrexham

Okonkwo remains in goal after an impressive performance last time out with the Dragons as Mark Howard will again be relegated to the bench.

Jordan Davies is fit to feature and will occupy a place on the bench while Ryan Barnett will not be in the side despite returning from his one-match suspension.

Predicted lineups

Crawley Town: Addai; Maguire, Conroy, Wright ; Tsaroulla, Henry, Williams, Gladwin, Darcy; Orsi, Campbell

Wrexham: Okonkwo; Mendy, O'Connor, O'Connell, Hayden, McClean; Lee, Evans, Jones; Mullin, Palmer

Ones to watch

Daniel Orsi (Crawley Town)

Back in the starting lineup, Orsi's inclusion is vital to Crawley's success in attack as he is tied for the team lead in goals with Adam Campbell with four.

The duo have revitalized the Dragons in the final third and will be key against Wrexham.

Victor Okonkwo (Wrexham)

As mentioned before, his second start with the club produced a clean sheet with the Arsenal loanee producing a clean sheet and providing stability in goal after the retirement of Ben Foster.

Previous meetings

The last matchup between Crawley and Wrexham came in 2011 when both sides were in the Vanarama National League with the game ending in a goalless draw as the Red Devils are now 4-1-1 all-time against the Dragons.

The match has not been selected for live television coverage but fans in the UK can listen to live audio commentary via WrexhamPlayer while overseas fans can watch with a match pass through that same feature.

Kickoff is set for 10am in the US and 3pm in the UK.