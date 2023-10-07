D.C. United vs NYCFC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC can take a massive step towards qualifying for the MLS playoffs as the Boys In Blue visit a DC United side that needs a win to keep its postseason hopes alive.

Santiago Rodriguez put NYCFC in front against Miami with a 77th-minute goal that appeared to give the Boys In Blue three vital points only to see Tomas Aviles level in second-half stoppage time for the Herons.

The result left Nick Cushing's side level on points with Montreal but they have more wins than NYCFC so nothing less than a win will do here.

DC United are winless in their last six matches and if they fail to emerge with a victory, their season will be over as this is their last match of the season.

A 3-0 defeat to Austin, with goals from Will Bruin, Sebastian Driussi and Matt Hedges, consigned the Black and Red to this scenario as they sit two points off of a postseason berth.

Team news

D.C. United

Martin Rodriguez is out with a knee injury and Brendan Hines-Ike is sidelined due to a head injury. Mohanad Jehaze (knee) and Tyler Miller (ankle) will miss the rest of the season.

Eric Davis left the defeat to Austin with a knock and his status is questionable.

NYCFC

The Boys In Blue will again be without Maxi Moralez as the midfielder continues to work his way back from a torn ACL and Cody Mizell joins him on the sidelines with a lower-body injury.

Talles Magno was hurt in the draw against Miami and is doubtful to feature in this match.

Predicted lineups

D.C. United: Bono; Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Ruan; Klich, Canouse, Durkin; Pirani; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

NYCFC: Freese; O'Toole, Risa, Martins, Gray; Sands, Perea; Rodríguez, Parks, Jasson; Bakrar

Ones to watch

Christian Benteke (DC United)

His first full season in MLS has been a smashing success as the former Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace frontman has bagged 14 goals in 31 appearances this season.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Benteke's connection with Klich is a big reason why DC United is still harboring any sort of playoff hopes.

Santiago Rodriguez (NYCFC)

In the victory over DC United earlier in the season, the Uruguayan had a goal and an assist and he found the back of the net last week against Miami.

Photo: Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

With Moralez out for the season, Rodriguez is the key man in the middle of the field as his determination, work rate and strength in possession are what makes him such a successful player.

Previous meetings

In May, Santiago Rodriguez had a goal and an assist to lead NYCFC to a 3-2 victory for its second straight win.

Some neat play after 17 minutes to led to the Boys In Blue opening the scoring, Keaton Parks finding Braian Cufre on the left side of the penalty box and he centered for Magno, who one-timed past Tyler Miller.

The lead was doubled eight minutes from halftime when Gabriel Pereira picked up a loose ball and fed Rodriguez on a breakaway and he finished low.

In the opening minute of the second half, DC United cut the lead in half, Mateusz Klich crossing for Christian Benteke, his header caroming off the post and in.

Rodriguez then turned provider for NYCFC's third, slipping a pass to Thiago Andrade, who made it 3-1 before Steven Birnbaum headed inside the post from a Klich corner.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Eric Krakauer serving as the play-by-play announcer and Lloyd Sam as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.