Orlando City SC vs New England Revolution preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New England Revolution look to bounce back from a midweek defeat as they aim to secure home-field advantage in the upcoming MLS playoffs as they visit Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium.

A 2-1 defeat to Columbus was New England's first at home and saw them slip to fifth in the Eastern Conference but they have a game in hand against the teams above them.

Victory against the Lions would see Clint Peay's side back up to third but Orlando sit second and are unbeaten in nine of their last ten contests.

With 18 goals in their last ten games, Orlando have proven to be a tough side to slow down and they also boast one fo the best defenses in MLS. conceding just 37 goals.

Team news

Orlando City SC

Defender Antonio Carlos returned from a leg injury against Nashville and played the final few minutes and he's expected to be reinstated to the starting lineup.

Goalkeeper Adam Grinwis is out with a thigh injury and forward Flavian Loyola has not featured since early July as he battles an arm issue.

New England Revolution

Tomas Vaclik is still waiting for his first appearance with the club as Earl Edwards Jr. continues to start in goal while Nacho Gil could return after missing the defeat to Columbus with a lower leg injury.

Henry Kessler is closer to a return from the hamstring injury suffered in April while Ian Harkes remains unavailable after missing the last two matches with a head issue.

Damian Rivera (knee) is out while Brandon Bye (ACL) and Dylan Borrero (knee) are long-term absentees.

Predicted lineups

Orlando City SC: Gallese; Santos, Jansson, Carlos, Thórhallsson; Araújo, Cartagena; Angulo, Pereyra, Torres; McGuire

New England Revolution: Edwards Jr.; Jones, Romney, González, Polster; Buck, Kaye; Chancalay, Gil, Boateng; Wood

Ones to watch

Facundo Torres (Orlando City SC)

The midfielder has been in excellent form as of late with eight goal involvements in his last nine appearances to lead Orlando to second in the Eastern Conference.

Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Torres' 13 goals leave him just four behind Denis Bouanga in the race for the Golden Boot as MLS' top scorer and he leads the club in game-winning goals (five), shots (63), crosses (31), and key passes (47).

With Duncan McGuire having bagged ten goals, the duo form one of the most lethal midfield-strike combinations in attack.

Tomas Chancalay (New England Revolution)

Brought in on loan from Argentine side Racing Club, Chancalay has scored four times in eight appearances with New England, including two in his last three matches.

Photo: Fred Kfoury III/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Having started seven consecutive matches, his confidence is growing and the threat the Argentine possesses could be key against a stingy Orlando defense.

Previous meetings

Just three months ago, New England continued their unbeaten run at home with a 3-1 victory over Orlando.

The Revolution opened the scoring in the 51st minute as Lions goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar knocked away an attempted cross by Gustavo Bou but the ball fell to Emmanuel Boateng, who fired home.

Bou then doubled New England's advantage after creating some space for himself and firing an unstoppable left-footed strike past Stajduhar.

McGuire beat Edwards Jr. with a header to cut the lead in half but Carles Gil restored the Revolution's two-goal advantage five minutes from time after converting on a three-on-two breakaway.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tony Husband serving as the play-by-play announcer and Ross Smith as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.