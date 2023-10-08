LAFC vs Austin FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here LAFC vs Austin FC Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Austin FC match.
What time is LAFC vs Austin FC match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Austin FC of 7th October in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 7, 2023
|
20:30 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
October 7, 2023
|
21:30
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
October 7, 2023
|
19:30
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
October 7, 2023
|
21:30
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
October 7, 2023
|
21:30
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
October 7, 2023
|
19:30
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
October 7, 2023
|
19:30
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
October 7, 2023
|
2:30
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
October 7, 2023
|
18:30
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
October 7, 2023
|
19:30
|
Apple TV
Watch out for this Austin FC player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Ethan Finlay. The current Austin FC striker has played a key role in the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Austin FC's last lineup:
B. Stuver; J. Gallagher, J. Cascante, L. Vaisaen, O. Wolff; S. Driussi, J. Valencia, A. Ring; E. Finlay, W. Bruin, E. Rigoni.
Watch out for this LAFC player:
The player to watch for this match will be Carlos Vela, the Angelino side's 10. It is known that Vela is an unbalanced and important player for the offense of the Angelinos, so he is a latent danger every time the ball passes through the feet of the Mexican and at any time could bring out flashes during the match.
LAFC's last lineup:
M. Crépeau; S. Palencia, J. Murillo, G. Chellini, D. Palacios; T. Tilman, Illie, M. Bogusz; C. Olivera, C. Vela, D. Bouanga.
Background:
LAFC and Austin FC have met on a total of 7 occasions (5 LAFC wins, 2 Austin FC wins) where the scales have tipped in favor of the Los Angeles side. In terms of goals, LAFC has scored 14 goals while Austin FC has scored 7. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 3 of the 2023 season where LAFC defeated Austin FC 3-0.
About the Stadium
The Banc of California Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. It is the home stadium of the Los Angeles Football Club, a Major League Soccer team. The stadium is known for its modern design and its capacity to hold approximately 22,000 spectators. It has been designed to provide a unique experience for soccer fans. It has a south stand known as "The 3252," which is famous for its loud and passionate support of the team. In addition, the stadium has state-of-the-art amenities, including luxury suites, a wide variety of food and beverage options, and a breathtaking view of the Los Angeles skyline.
For three vital points
For Austin FC, every win is crucial in their quest for a spot in the MLS playoffs. These wins not only translate into points in the standings, but also symbolize the realization of a dream for this relatively new team in the league. Winning games is the key to solidifying their position in MLS and proving that they can compete at a high level. Each win boosts team morale, builds confidence in their abilities and creates a sense of cohesion among the players.
Defending home
For LAFC, winning a game goes beyond just winning on the scoreboard. Every game is an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to excellence and their connection to the community. The importance of winning is not limited to the three points at stake, but extends to building a strong identity and driving fan passion. Winning a game in MLS means advancing toward season goals, whether it's securing a playoff spot, competing for a league title or advancing in an international tournament. In addition, each win boosts team morale, injects confidence in the players and creates a positive atmosphere in the locker room.
The emotions of the MLS
The emotions of the MLS regular season 2023 continue, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 32 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, LAFC will face Austin FC in what will be a duel between two teams that are in need of points to move up the overall standings in the Eastern Conference.
Kick-off time
The LAFC vs Austin FC match will be played at Banco of California Stadium, in L.A, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 MLS Match: LAFC vs Austin FC
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.