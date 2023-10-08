AEK Atenas vs Panetolikos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Greek Super League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here AEK Atenas vs Panetolikos in a Greek Super League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AEK Atenas vs Panetolikos match in the Greek Super League.
What time is AEK Atenas vs Panetolikos match for Greek Super League?
This is the start time of the game AEK Atenas vs Panetolikos of October 08th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:30 p.m.
Chile: 1:30 p.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
USA: 12:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Spain: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch AEK Atenas vs Panetolikos live
The match will be broadcast on ANT1 Satellite.
If you want to watch AEK Atenas vs Panetolikos live, it will be streamed ANT1 Satellite.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this AEK player
Denmark's striker, 30-year-old Jens Jonsson has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Greek league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Denmark striker Jens Jonsson, the striker will play his seventh game in his local league, in the past he played 26 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 0 goals in the Greek league and 0 assists, currently he has 1 goal in 3 games in the Greek Super League.
Watch out for this Panetolikos player.
Portugal's attacker, 26-year-old João Pedro has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Greek league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Portugal's João Pedro, the attacker will play his fourth game in his local league, in the past he played 4 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 3 goals in the Greek league and 0 assists, currently he has 1 goal and 0 assists in 3 games.
How is Panetolikos coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-1 against Panserraikos, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Lamia 1 - 0 Panetolikos, Oct. 1, 2023, Greek Super League
Panetolikos 1 - 1 OFI Crete, Sept. 27, 2023, Greek Super League
Aris 3 - 0 Panetolikos, Sep. 24, 2023, Greek Super League
Panetolikos 0 - 5 Panathinaikos, Sept. 16, 2023, Greek Super League
Panserraikos FC 1 - 1 Panetolikos, Sept. 2, 2023, Greek Super League
How is AEK coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 2-3 against Brighton & Hove Albion, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AEK Athens 1 - 1 Ajax Amsterdam, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
OFI Crete 2 - 0 AEK Athens, Oct. 2, 2023, Greek Super League
AEK Athens 2 - 1 Atromitos, Sept. 28, 2023, Greek Super League
Panathinaikos 1 - 2 AEK Athens, Sept. 25, 2023, Greek Super League
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 3 AEK Athens, Sept. 21, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the AEK Athens vs Panetolikos match of the Greek Super League. The match will take place at OPAP Arena, at 12:30 pm.