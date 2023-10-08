Stade Rennais vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Stade Rennais vs PSG in a Ligue 1
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Stade Rennais vs PSG match in the Ligue 1.
What time is Stade Rennais vs PSG match for Ligue 1?
This is the start time of the game Stade Rennais vs PSG of October 08th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Stade Rennais vs PSG live
The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS en español, beIN SPORTS.
If you want to watch Stade Rennais vs PSG live, it will be streamed beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Stade Rennais vs PSG live, it will be streamed beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 80th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with all their might and come out on top, as well as winning a victory, leaving 39 wins for PSG, 18 draws and 22 for Rennes.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two squads, 1 victory has gone to PSG, while Rennes remained with 3 wins and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for the visitors, as they only have a draw in the last 5 meetings.
Paris Saint-Germain 0 - 2 Stade Rennais, Mar. 19, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 1 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain, Jan. 15, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 0 Stade Rennais, Feb. 11, 2022, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 2 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain, Oct. 3, 2021, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 1 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain, May 9, 2021, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 0 - 2 Stade Rennais, Mar. 19, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 1 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain, Jan. 15, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 0 Stade Rennais, Feb. 11, 2022, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 2 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain, Oct. 3, 2021, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 1 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain, May 9, 2021, French Ligue 1
Watch out for this PSG player
France striker, 24-year-old Kylian Mbappé has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
France striker Kylian Mbappé, the attacker will play his seventh game in his local league, in the past he played 32 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 29 goals in the French league and 6 assists, he currently has 7 goals in 6 games in Ligue 1.
Watch out for this Rennes player
The 22 year old Moroccan attacker, Ibrahim Salah has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
The Moroccan striker, Ibrahim Salah, will play his seventh game in his local league, in the past he played 1 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 0 goals in the French league and 0 assists, currently he has 3 goals and 0 assists in 6 games.
How are PSG coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Marseille, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Newcastle United 4 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain, Oct. 4, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Clermont Foot 0 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain, Sept. 30, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4 - 0 Marseille, Sept. 24, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund, Sept. 19, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain 2 - 3 Nice, Sep. 15, 2023, French Ligue 1
Newcastle United 4 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain, Oct. 4, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Clermont Foot 0 - 0 Paris Saint-Germain, Sept. 30, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 4 - 0 Marseille, Sept. 24, 2023, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund, Sept. 19, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain 2 - 3 Nice, Sep. 15, 2023, French Ligue 1
How are Rennes coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Maccabi Haifa, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Villarreal 1 - 0 Stade Rennais, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Stade Rennais 3 - 1 Nantes, Oct. 1, 2023, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 0 - 0 Stade Rennais, Sept. 24, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 3 - 0 Maccabi Haifa, Sept. 21, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Stade Rennais 2 - 2 Lille, Sept. 16, 2023, French Ligue 1
Villarreal 1 - 0 Stade Rennais, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Stade Rennais 3 - 1 Nantes, Oct. 1, 2023, French Ligue 1
Montpellier 0 - 0 Stade Rennais, Sept. 24, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 3 - 0 Maccabi Haifa, Sept. 21, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Stade Rennais 2 - 2 Lille, Sept. 16, 2023, French Ligue 1
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Stade Rennais vs PSG match in Ligue 1. The match will take place at Roazhon Park at 2:45pm.