Atletico de Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

Stay tuned for live coverage of Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad on Match day 9 of La Liga in Spain.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad live on Matchday 9 of La Liga, as well as the latest information from the Wanda Metropolitano. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad online live in La Liga Match day 9
Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will be broadcast on Sky Sports channel.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad can be tuned into the Blue To Go streams.
If you want to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches this Sunday in LaLiga
In addition to this match between Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad, Villareal vs Las Palmas, Alvés vs Real Betis, Celta de Vigo vs Getafe and Granada vs Barcelona, are the matches that will be played on Sunday in the Spanish league, with very exciting matches.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 7 match will be Jose Luis Munuera Montero, who will have the task of bringing order to this match, which is about three very important points and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion.
What time is Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad match day 9 of the Spanish League?
This is the kickoff time for the Atletico de Madrid vs Real Sociedad game on October 8, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:15 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:15 a.m.
Brazil: 10:15 a.m.
Chile: 10:15 a.m.
Colombia: 10:15 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:15 a.m.
Spain: 10:15 a.m.
United States: 10:15 a.m. PT and 12:15 p.m. ET
Mexico: 8:15am
Paraguay: 10:15 a.m.
Peru: 09:15 hours
Uruguay: 11:15am
Venezuela: 11:15am
Japan: 02:15 hours
India: 02:15
Nigeria: 03:15 hours
South Africa: 03:15
Australia: 05:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:15
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best matches in the Champions League as well as in the Spanish League, without a doubt a match that will be full of emotions, intensity and goals.
Background
The record leans towards Atletico Madrid as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 8 wins for the Madrid side, 4 draws and 3 wins for Real Sociedad, so tomorrow the home side will be favourites to take all 3 points in yet another round of La Liga in Spain.
How is Real Sociedad coming along?
Real Sociedad are coming off a 2-0 away win over Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. They are in 6th place in the Spanish league table, just one point behind Atlético de Madrid, and if they win on Sunday they can move up to fourth place, so both teams have one more round of matches to play in the Spanish league.
How is Atlético de Madrid coming along?
Atletico Madrid come from defeating Feyenoord 3-2 in round 2 of the UEFA Champions League, a match where they suffered a lot to finally managed to get the win, in La Liga they are in 5th position with 16 points and a record of 5 wins, a draw and a defeat, they will seek to continue adding wins, if they win they could move up to third place depending on different results, in this way Atletico Madrid arrives to one more round in the Spanish league.
Good Afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Atletico de Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream, match day 9 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, kick-off at 08:15.