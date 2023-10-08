Lazio vs Atalanta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here SS Lazio vs Atalanta BC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for SS Lazio vs Atalanta BC live, as well as the latest information from Olimpic Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match SS Lazio vs Atalanta BC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch AS Roma vs Empoli FC match live on TV and online?
The AS Roma vs Empoli FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is SS Lazio vs Atalanta BC?
This is the kick-off time for the SS Lazio vs Atalanta BC match on October 8, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Key player at Atalanta BC
One of the players to watch out for in Atalanta BC is Gianluca Scamacca, the 24-year-old Italian-born center forward has played four games so far in Serie A 2023-2024, in the total number of matches he has not managed to assist, but he already has two goals, these against; Monza twice.
Key player at SS Lazio
One of the most outstanding players in SS Lazio is Ciro Immobile, the 33-year-old Italian-born center forward, has played seven games in the current edition of Serie A, in the total number of matches he has not managed to assist, but he has already scored two goals, these against; Lecce and Monza.
History SS Lazio vs Atalanta BC
In total, the two teams have met 115 times, Atalanta BC dominates the record with 39 wins, there have been 42 draws and SS Lazio has won 34 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Atalanta BC with 143 goals to SS Lazio's 139.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Atalanta BC with 143 goals to SS Lazio's 139.
Actuality - Atalanta BC
Atalanta BC has been performing well in the current edition of Serie A. After playing a total of seven games, it is in sixth place in the standings with 13 points, this after winning four games, drawing one and losing two, leaving a goal difference of +6, this after scoring 11 goals and conceding five.
Atalanta BC 2 - 0 Rakow Czestochowa
- Last five matches
Atalanta BC 2 - 0 Rakow Czestochowa
Atalanta BC 2 - 0 Cagliari
Hellas Verona 0 - 1 Atalanta BC
Atalanta BC 0 - 0 Juventus
Sporting CP 1 - 2 Atalanta BC
Actuality - SS Lazio
SS Lazio has had a bad performance in Serie A 2023-2024, because after playing seven matches they are in the 16th position in the standings with seven points, this score was achieved after winning two matches, drawing one and losing four, they have also scored seven goals and conceded ten, for a goal difference of -3.
SS Lazio 1 - 1 Atlético de Madrid
- Last five matches
SS Lazio 1 - 1 Atlético de Madrid
SS Lazio 1 - 1 Monza
SS Lazio 2 - 0 Torino
AC Milan 2 - 0 SS Lazio
Celtic 1 - 2 SS Lazio
The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico
The match between SS Lazio and Atalanta BC will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in the city of Rome (Italy), the stadium is where the clubs Associazione Sportiva Roma and Società Sportiva Lazio play their home matches, it was built in 1953 and has a capacity for approximately 72,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match SS Lazio vs Atalanta BC live, valid for matchday eight of Serie A 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.