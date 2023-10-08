River Plate vs Talleres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the River Plate vs Talleres game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Talleres as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where to watch River Plate vs Talleres?
If you want to watch the River Plate vs Talleres match, it will be available on ViX, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the River Plate vs Talleres in Copa de la liga 2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m.
Argentina: 4:45 p.m.
Australia: 6:45 a.m.
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m.
Brazil: 4:45 p.m.
Chile: 4:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m.
Spain: 9:45 p.m.
United States (New York): 3:45 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11:45 a.m.
India: 1:45 a.m.
Japan: 4:45 a.m.
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
United Kingdom: 7:45 p.m.
Watch out for this Talleres player
Ramón Sosa, a 24-year-old Paraguayan midfielder who has been one of Talleres' reinforcements this season from Gimnasia La Plata. He has scored three goals and one assist in this competition.
Watch out for this River Plate player
Pablo Solari is his team's top scorer with three goals and one assist. The young Argentinean, who is only 22 years old, missed the superclassic against Boca Juniors. He has not scored since September 25, when he scored against Banfield.
How does Talleres arrive?
They are coming from a goalless draw at home against Belgrano. They have won only once in their last five matches. They are currently in fifth place with 11 points, just three points behind the group A leaders.
How does River Plate arrive?
They are in high spirits after their 2-0 win over River Plate in the Argentine soccer derby. They are also unbeaten in five matches. Their last defeat came on September 3, when they lost 2-0 to Vélez Sarsfield. They currently occupy second place in the Professional League Cup with 13 points, one less than Independiente, which leads the table.
Background
The record of these two teams is in favor of River Plate, who have won 42 times. Tallares have won 20 times, while 17 duels have ended in a draw. However, the last duel won by Tallares occurred in July 2023 in the round of 32 of the Copa Argentina.
Stadium
The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium located in Buenos Aires. It was inaugurated in May 1938 and has a capacity for 84567 spectators.
Preview of the match
River Plate and Talleres will meet in the match corresponding to day 9 of the Professional League Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of River Plate vs Talleres in Copa de la Liga.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.