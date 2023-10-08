St. Mirren vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the St. Mirren vs Rangers match live?
What time is St. Mirren vs Rangers match for Scottish Premiership?
Argentina 8 am: Star+
Bolivia 7 am: Star+
Brazil 8 am: Star+
Chile 7 am: Star+
Colombia 6 am: Star+
Ecuador 6 am: Star+
USA 7 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 1 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 6 am: Star+
Paraguay 7 am: Star+
Peru 6 am: Star+
Uruguay 8 am: Star+
Venezuela 7 am: Star+
Speak, Tavernier!
I think it all comes down to the small, clinical moments in games. From the start of the season until now, it's been about seizing opportunities and we need to do that. We're creating, whether many or few, but when we do it's important that we take them.
There will be criticism when you're not scoring. When you play for Rangers, you're here to win games, you're here to win every game, no matter who the opposition is - that's what we all signed up for and that's what the fans want.
We have a lot of experience in the squad, but it's just about getting along and working hard in training. Obviously, we now support Davo, we fully believe in him and we all respect him.
For me, he's the best professional I've ever seen in the game that I've played with. He's a real role model in the way he behaves on and off the pitch. He had such an impact on the players when he was a player, so everyone has great respect for him, so I know that whatever he asks, we will do."
Speak, Stephen Robinson!
When you look at us statistically against Rangers, we're on the same level as them. It's not by luck or chance. They'll obviously have the incentive to get their season back on track and close the gap.
It's up to us to make our mark on the game. That gives us the opportunity, at this early stage of the season, to take a six-point lead over Rangers, which would be fantastic for us.
But we look at the game in isolation. We go into the game confident, we've been playing well and getting results and I believe we can cause Rangers problems. We have to be on top of our game. We're under no illusions - they're still a very good team with very talented players."
Classification
Gers
Buddies
Scottish Premiership
Initially, 10 clubs took part in Scottish soccer's elite and, in the 2000-01 season, it increased to 12. In all, there are 33 matches, with the teams facing each other three times. After that, the table is split in two, with an additional five games. The teams play against all the other teams in their table. The exact matches are determined by the position in the league table at the time of the split. In the end, the league has 38 rounds.
Celtic are the current two-time winners of the competition and have 53 titles to their name. However, rivals Rangers, who last won in 2020-21, are the club with the most trophies, 55. Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts own four. Dumbarton have two and Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Thirds and Dundee one.
The 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season will end on April 13, 2024.
