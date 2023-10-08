Porto vs Portimonense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
How and where to watch the Porto vs Portimonense match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Porto vs Portimonense match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Porto vs Portimonense of 8th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: Star +

Bolivia 1 pm: Star +

Brazil 2 pm: Star +

Chile 1 pm: Star +

Colombia 12 pm: Star +

Ecuador 12  pm: Star +

USA 1 pm ET: ESPN+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 12 pm: Star +

Paraguay 1 pm: Star +

Peru 12 pm: Star +

Uruguay 2 pm: Star +

Venezuela 1 pm: Star +

Speak, Paulo Sérgio!

"It's not easier or more difficult. The Dragão is always a game of great complexity. I don't agree when people say that Porto have shown weaknesses in the last two games. We know we're going to have a very difficult game ahead of us, against a team that is very competent and history shows that. Once again, we're going to try everything we can to bring something positive out of the game.

No, because we know Porto's way of playing very well. In those two games, they played with ten for most of the time and now, for the Champions League, they've been inferior to their opponents. Not just the result, but the quality of the soccer and what we recognize in Porto is there. So these results have nothing to do with what the game is going to be like. On the contrary, we know we're going to have a very alert opposing team to reverse this cycle of two defeats, which in no way detracts from Porto's quality.

We always have to be alert. Porto have a large group of players of great quality and we have to be alert from the moment the referee blows the whistle until the match is over. Any lack of concentration, distraction or misstep that causes a transition can penalize us greatly.

So that's how the team has to be, with all our attentions doubled because, perhaps against opponents who don't have the quality that Porto has, mistakes are sometimes forgiven, but against these teams, mistakes are usually not forgiven, they cost us dearly. That's how the team was prepared, to be very attentive, to try to enjoy the ball when we can get it, but with a lot of concentration on what Porto's maneuvers and positioning are, and then not to invent. To play simple, easy and safe, because these teams are very strong in transition."

Speak, Sérgio Conceição!

"It's a team with a coach who, after me, has been at the same club the longest. It's a team that hasn't started the league well, but in their last few games they've beaten Vitória de Guimarães and Vizela, as well as drawing at Arouca. Portimonense are comfortable playing away and have quick players for attacking transitions, so we have to be prepared, take our responsibility and win the game, which is what we want

We're not used to losing twice in a row, it's only happened once or twice in the last seven years. In those two games we did some good things and some not so good things. The team is developing, but we have to have the mentality of knowing what Porto is, that's very important. The players have to take on that responsibility and win. If the players give their all against Vilar de Perdizes and Barcelona, I'm here to defend them.

Before the Barcelona game there was talk of inexperience and, in that sense, it's important for the players to understand what it's like to lose a game, what it's like to come away from a game in which we thought we did a lot of things well, but in which victory eluded us. What I want is for the players to feel the club and the region they represent. They have to evolve and skip stages, but sometimes this new generation lacks that responsibility, realizing that every moment of the game can be decisive.

We won from the perspective that I saw a team with character and personality, players who were playing the derby for the first time and who didn't hide. I saw a team that was well organized, even when outnumbered, and very intelligent in attack. It wasn't a positive result and nobody here is happy about losing, but we had a good mentality in that game, just like in the Barcelona game. But now the important thing is the league game, which will pose other problems for us."

Curiosities

Futebol Clube do Porto is best known for its impressive Triple Crown win in 2010-2011. That season, Porto won the Primeira Liga, the Portuguese Cup and the Europa League, becoming the first Portuguese team to win all three titles in the same season.
In Portugal, the three most popular and historically successful clubs are Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Futebol Clube do Porto and Sporting Clube de Portugal. They are known as "The Big Three" and have an intense rivalry in national competitions.

Eusébio da Silva Ferreira, better known as Eusébio, was one of the greatest footballers in Portuguese history. He is widely regarded as the greatest icon of Portuguese soccer and had a remarkable career with Benfica.

The Estádio da Luz, home of Benfica, and the Estádio do Dragão, home of Porto, are two of Portugal's most modern and iconic stadiums. Both have a capacity of tens of thousands of spectators and are frequently used for Premier League matches and European competitions.

Due to the historical links between Portugal and Brazil, many Brazilian players have played a significant role in Portugal's Primeira Liga over the years. Some of these Brazilian players have gone on to achieve great success in the league.

Marafados

In 11th place, Portimonense have eight points and a 38% success rate.  The Marafados have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five games.
Dragons

With a 76% record, Porto are in third place with 16 points. The Dragons have won three, drawn one and lost one.
Primeira Liga

The Primeira Liga is Portugal's top soccer league, also known as the Liga Portugal Bwin due to its official sponsor. It is the elite soccer competition in Portugal and involves the best clubs in the country. The Primeira Liga is organized by Liga Portugal, formerly known as the Portuguese Professional Football League (LPFP).

Some of the most famous clubs competing in the Portuguese Primeira Liga include Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Futebol Clube do Porto, Sporting Clube de Portugal, Sporting de Braga, Vitória Sport Clube (de Guimarães) and others.

The Primeira Liga is one of the top soccer leagues in Europe and attracts talent from all over the world. In addition, Portuguese clubs that excel in the Primeira Liga often compete in European competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League.

Eye on the game

Porto vs Portimonense live this Sunday (8), at the Dragão Stadium, at 1 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 8th round of the competition.
