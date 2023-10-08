Porto vs Portimonense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 2 pm: Star +
Bolivia 1 pm: Star +
Brazil 2 pm: Star +
Chile 1 pm: Star +
Colombia 12 pm: Star +
Ecuador 12 pm: Star +
USA 1 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 12 pm: Star +
Paraguay 1 pm: Star +
Peru 12 pm: Star +
Uruguay 2 pm: Star +
Venezuela 1 pm: Star +
Speak, Paulo Sérgio!
No, because we know Porto's way of playing very well. In those two games, they played with ten for most of the time and now, for the Champions League, they've been inferior to their opponents. Not just the result, but the quality of the soccer and what we recognize in Porto is there. So these results have nothing to do with what the game is going to be like. On the contrary, we know we're going to have a very alert opposing team to reverse this cycle of two defeats, which in no way detracts from Porto's quality.
We always have to be alert. Porto have a large group of players of great quality and we have to be alert from the moment the referee blows the whistle until the match is over. Any lack of concentration, distraction or misstep that causes a transition can penalize us greatly.
So that's how the team has to be, with all our attentions doubled because, perhaps against opponents who don't have the quality that Porto has, mistakes are sometimes forgiven, but against these teams, mistakes are usually not forgiven, they cost us dearly. That's how the team was prepared, to be very attentive, to try to enjoy the ball when we can get it, but with a lot of concentration on what Porto's maneuvers and positioning are, and then not to invent. To play simple, easy and safe, because these teams are very strong in transition."
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!
We're not used to losing twice in a row, it's only happened once or twice in the last seven years. In those two games we did some good things and some not so good things. The team is developing, but we have to have the mentality of knowing what Porto is, that's very important. The players have to take on that responsibility and win. If the players give their all against Vilar de Perdizes and Barcelona, I'm here to defend them.
Before the Barcelona game there was talk of inexperience and, in that sense, it's important for the players to understand what it's like to lose a game, what it's like to come away from a game in which we thought we did a lot of things well, but in which victory eluded us. What I want is for the players to feel the club and the region they represent. They have to evolve and skip stages, but sometimes this new generation lacks that responsibility, realizing that every moment of the game can be decisive.
We won from the perspective that I saw a team with character and personality, players who were playing the derby for the first time and who didn't hide. I saw a team that was well organized, even when outnumbered, and very intelligent in attack. It wasn't a positive result and nobody here is happy about losing, but we had a good mentality in that game, just like in the Barcelona game. But now the important thing is the league game, which will pose other problems for us."
