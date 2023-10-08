Monza vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Paulo Sousa:

"In each match there are different complexities and opponents. In the first half in Empoli, we had difficulties due to the speed which we were put under pressure, in addition, individual reasoning and decisions were not good, and we suffered counterattacks. In the second half, we improved our dribbling, but we were not incisive and continued to suffer in transitions. In contrast, against Inter, we had an excellent performance in the first hour of the game, attacking well from deep and creating difficulties for our opponents. Obviously, the atmosphere was different because we played with a full stadium against a Champions League team used to winning, and in terms of competitiveness, we were at a higher level. In strategic and tactical terms, we adopted different solutions, and the team played with more confidence. During this period, we are suffering from unfavorable episodes that occur during matches."

"Tomorrow’s race will be very different from all the others. Raffaele Palladino is a young coach who makes his teams play very well. They put important opponents in difficulties, so it will be important to take advantage of them. Concentration and physical availability are required throughout the match. We must perform well in strategic terms, maintaining the quality of the game we present, but improving our effectiveness in front of goal. We will have to be very strong in the central corridor, where they fit in very well, and on the sides, whoever wins the most duels will be the best. You are closer to victory, because there is more space in this area."

"There is no Doubt that Ochoa will play? in goal tomorrow. Candreva could also start from the start, while Coulibaly has limited playing time but will come into his own. with us and you will be able to Help us. Everyone on the squad must be ready to play. Everywhere I've been, my team and I have always tried to do things where we can involve everyone to spread cultures. Being in Italy, I believe there is no There's nothing better than transferring a local custom like pizza, as it can help bring all of this to our children's families too. We have players of eighteen different nationalities on the team and we try to integrate everyone into the dynamics on and off the field."

"We must have more conviction and confidence in what we do. The team trains very well, we did a week of high quality work and the boys want to win. The more united the family, the easier it will be. achieve results. Our fans give us a lot of strength wherever we play, and we want to give back and make them proud starting tomorrow. fully. We need to focus on everything we control."

Palladino:

"At this point, we have found the right balance and excellent compression. We are growing a lot and we must continue like this, game after game. Against Salernitana, it will be an important game. Today, there are whoever shines brightest. We believe that to compensate for the strength of large teams, it is necessary to I need to bring physicality and shine. The players who come on the bench are very important, giving a big hand. I can't say whether Papu Gomez will play. tomorrow. He is He is an experienced champion, he has always been able to play. Pessina has been training and is working hard. in excellent shape. I'm sure he will work. even more so to find the national team shirt again. Dany Mota can contribute more; Currently, it is He does a great job even when he doesn't have the ball. He has goals in his legs, and we hope he can find them soon. This is the year of Di Gregorio's consecration; As far as Birindelli is concerned, I believe in him a lot, despite some difficulties. Tomorrow We will have heavy absences: Izzo and Cittadini will not be present, as will Caprari; will also be available. absent Bettella, who is there a month and a half has the usual discomfort."
CURIOSITIES

Many Italian clubs have emblematic colors. For example, Juventus is known for the colors black and white, Inter Milan for blue and black, and AC Milan for red and black. Club colors often have interesting stories behind them.

The trophy awarded to the Serie A champion is called "Scudetto". The term "Scudetto" means "small shield" and it is It is a symbol of honor for the champion club.

The Giuseppe Meazza stadium, also known as San Siro, in Milan, is one of the best stadiums in the world. shared by rival clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan. É It is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world and is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. Known for its impressive architecture.

Great players such as Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Alessandro Del Piero and Francesco Totti have spent their entire careers at a single club, demonstrating a rare devotion in a world where frequent transfers are rare. ;the common.

Serie A is It is one of the most watched football leagues in the world, with a passionate global fan base. Serie A games are broadcast in many countries.

GREATEST CHAMPIONS

Juventus is It is one of the most successful clubs in the history of Serie A TIM and has won numerous Italian champion titles. They dominated the league for much of the 2010s and early 2020s.

AC Milan is This is another extremely successful club in Serie A, with a rich history of titles. They had a highly successful period in the 1980s and 1990s and continue to be a competitive force in the league.

Inter, also known as Internazionale, has won several Serie A TIM titles over the years. They also had a notable period of success in the 2000s and 2010s.

Genoa is It is one of the oldest clubs in Italy and won several Italian champion titles in its first decades of existence.

Torino FC is This is another club with a respectable history in Serie A TIM, with several titles won.

HISTORY

Juventus has been the dominant team in Serie A in recent years, winning several titles in a row. However, other clubs such as Inter Milan and AC Milan also enjoyed periods of success.

Serie A is It is known for its tactical football, strong defensive teams and competitive games. It has a reputation for producing top-class defenders and goalkeepers.

Serie A has a rich history of hosting some of the greatest football players of all time, including Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Del Piero, Francesco Totti and many others.

Serie A has a large global following, and its games are broadcast in many countries around the world. She has a solid fan base, both in Italy and internationally.

MONZA

The game will be played at Stadio Brianteo

The Monza vs Salernitana game will be played Stadio Brianteo, with a capacity of Capacidade: 16.917 people.
Monza vs Salernitana live updates

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
