Granada vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

3:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Granada vs Barcelona Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting Granada vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the Los Carmenes Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Granada vs Barcelona Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday October 8th, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.

USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Granada vs Barcelona: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Granada vs Barcelona: of Sunday October 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday October 8th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Bolivia

Sunday October 8th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Brazil

Sunday October 8th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Chile

Sunday October 8th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Colombia

Sunday October 8th, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Ecuador

Sunday October 8th, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Spain

Sunday October 8th, 2023

19:00 hours

In Movistar.

Canada

Sunday October 8th, 2023

15:00 hours

In TNS +.

USA

Sunday October 8th, 2023

15:00 hours

In ESPN.

Mexico

Sunday October 8th, 2023

13:00 hours

In SKY Sports.

Paraguay

Sunday October 8th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Peru

Sunday October 8th, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Uruguay

Sunday October 8th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Venezuela

Sunday October 8th, 2023

15:00 hours

In DIRECTV.
2:45 AMan hour ago

Out for this game

Granada will miss Víctor Díaz and Raúl Fernández due to injury. For Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, captain Frenkie De Jong and Raphinha. There are no players suspended for accumulation of cards.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Player to follow for Barcelona

The Shark, Ferran Torres is an element to follow by Barca, the 7 of the cule team has 3 goals in 7 games in LaLiga and 1 in the Champions League. He was the best player in the last game against Porto, when he came on as a substitute for Robert Lewandowski. We are witnessing the best moment of the Spanish winger since he arrived at Barcelona.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Granada's player to watch

Bryan Zaragoza, the 22 year old Spaniard has 8 games, 3 goals and 1 assist for Granada, tied on goals with 2 of his teammates like Lucas Boyé and Myrto Uzuni. Although his teammate Gonzalo Villar is still key because he is the man with the most assists with 2 more than Toño Puertas.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

The Pole out

Robert Lewandowski was substituted in the Champions League game against Porto, the last studies reported a sprained left ankle injury. He joins Barca's list of injured players, such as Pedri, captain Frenkie De Jong and Raphinha.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

How is Granada coming?

Granada comes from drawing two weeks in a row, against Las Palmas they lost to a goal, but against Betis and Almeria they drew. Their last win was against Mallorca, but 2 months ago, when they won 3 goals to 2. Real Sociedad, Girona and Las Palmas are their 3 defeats in a row. They are second to last in the table with 5 points, 1 win, 2 draws, 5 defeats with 13 goals for and 21 against. Direct rivals are Celta de Vigo, Almeria and Alaves who are fighting to avoid relegation.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

How are Barcelona coming?

The culé team comes from a midweek Champions League win over Porto with 1 goal to 0, apart from a Gavi expulsion at 93 and an unfortunate injury to Lewandowski. In addition, Lamine Yamal was out due to stomach problems. 
The Catalan team has a busy schedule because on the 22nd they receive Athletic at home, then in the middle of the week Shakhtar in the Champions League. Closing the week with the classic Real Madrid at home, 3 home games. 6 points in the Champions League and 20 in the league behind one of the Merengues. Those two draws condemned the Culés. Although they have more goals for and against two more than Madrid, the gap is minimal, something that on the day of the classic that stops the world one of the two teams forget about that issue.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match Granada vs Barcelona Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
