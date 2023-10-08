Marseille vs Le Havre LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Marseille vs Le Havre in Ligue 1?
If you want to watch the Marseille vs Le Havre match live on TV, it can be followed on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
What time is the match between Marseille vs Le Havre in Ligue 1?
This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this Le Havre player
Nabil Alioui, a 24-year-old French striker who has scored four goals in seven games. He is just two goals shy of his tally from last season. His last goal came on September 24 in his team's win over Clermont.
Watch out for this player at Marseille
Ismaila Sarr, a 25-year-old striker who has two goals and one assist to his name this season. The Senegalese striker arrived this summer from Watford. He has not scored since September 1 against Nantes.
How does Le Havre reach you?
They have just lost at home to Lille by 0-2. However, this was their only defeat in their last five matches. They are eleventh with nine points, the same as Marseille and two points off the European places, while three points clear of the relegation zone.
How is Marseille coming along?
They come from a 2-2 draw against Brighton in the UEFA Europa League. They have also gone six matches in a row without a win. They have not won in Ligue 1 since August 26th, when they beat Brest 2-0. They are currently 13th with 9 points, only three points above the relegation places.
Background
In the balance of previous clashes between Marseille and Le Havre, the former are the favorites, having won 20 times. Le Havre have won 10 times, while 11 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in 2012 in the Coupe de France where Marseille won 3-1.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stade Velodrome. The stadium is located in the city of Marseille. It was inaugurated in 1937 and has a capacity for 67,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Marseille and Le Havre will meet in the 8th matchday of Ligue 1
