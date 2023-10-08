Ajax vs AZ LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Ajax vs AZ Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs AZ match.
How to watch Ajax vs AZ Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Ajax vs AZ live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
Ajax and AZ have met 104 times in their history, with 63 wins for Ajax, 21 for AZ and 20 draws. In the Eredivisie there have been 94 matches, with 58 wins for Ajax, 19 draws and 17 for AZ.
Probable AZ
AZ's probable team for the match is: Ryan, Sugawara, Goes, Penetra and Wolfe; Clasie, Mijnans, Lahdo, De Wit and Van Brederode; Pavlidis.
Probable Ajax
Ajax's probable team for the match is: Gorter, Rensch, Sutalo, Avila and Hato; Berghuis, Vos and Taylor; Borges, Brobbey and Bergwijn.
Injuries
Ajax will be without the injured Mannsverk, Butera and Kaplan, while AZ's Mees de Wit is the only absentee.
Eredivisie
AZ are in second place in the Eredivisie on 19 points, two points off leaders PSV, one point off Twente and two off Feyenoord, while Ajax are in 16th place on five points, one off RKC, two off Zwolle, Vitesse, Heerenveen and Almere, one off Voldendam and two off Utrecht.
Last Matches: AZ
AZ come into the match with two wins and a draw from their last games. On Thursday (28) at home, they drew 1-1 with Heracles, with Pavilidis opening the scoring and Quahim equalizing. On Sunday (01), at home, the win was 4-0, with goals from Clasie, Pavlidis, Siovas (own goal) and Dantas. And in the Conference League, at home, the win came on Thursday (5), 1-0 over Légia Warsaw, with a goal from Pavlidis.
Last Matches: Ajax
Ajax come into this match on the back of two draws and a defeat in their last games. The first draw was at home to Marseille on the 21st, 3-3 in the Europa League, with goals from Carlos, Berghuis and Taylor, while Clauss and Aubameyang (2) equalized. On Wednesday (27), at home, the defeat was to Feyenoord, 4-0, with goals from Igor Paixão and Giménez (3). In the Europa League, AZ drew 1-1 away to AEK Athens on Thursday (5), with Bergwijn opening the scoring and Vida equalizing.
