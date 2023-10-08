West Ham vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here West Ham vs Newcastle Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Ham vs Newcastle match.
How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game West Ham vs Newcastle live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, USA Network app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Peter Banks will be the referee for the match, with Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh as assistants. Andy Madley will be in charge of the VAR.
Probable Newcastle
Newcastle's probable team for the match is: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar and Burn; Bruno Guimarães, Tonali and Longstaff; Murphy, Isak and Almirón.
Probable West Ham
West Ham's probable team for the match is: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd and Emerson; Soucek, Álvarez, Ward-Prowse, Kudus and Paquetá; Bowen.
Injuries
West Ham will be without the injured Antonio, Johnson and Cresswell. Newcastle's Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Botman, Willock and Barnes are injured, as well as Gordon, who is suspended.
Premier League
West Ham are in seventh place with 13 points, two below Aston Villa and Brighton and three below Liverpool. Newcastle are just below them on 12 points, level with Crystal Palace and Manchester United in eighth place, one above Chelsea and Fulham and two points above Nottingham Forest.
Last Matches: Newcastle
Newcastle have also won three of their last games. On Wednesday (27), at home, they won 1-0 against Manchester City, with a goal from Isak. On Saturday (30), at home, they won 2-0 against Burnely, with goals from Almirón and Isak. And on Wednesday (4), at home once again, now in the Champions League, the win was 4-1 over PSG, with goals from Almirón, Burn, Longstaff and Schar, while Lucas Hernández pulled one back.
Last Matches: West Ham
West Ham come into the match on the back of three straight wins this season. On Wednesday (27), away from home, they won 1-0 against Lincoln City, with a goal from Soucek. On Saturday (30), at home, they won 2-0 against Sheffield Wednesday, with goals from Bowen and Soucek. And on Thursday (5), away from home in the Europa League, they beat Freiburg 2-1, with goals from Paquetá and Aguerd, while Sallai pulled one back.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Premier League match: West Ham vs Newcastle Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.