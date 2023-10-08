Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa on TV in real time?
Wolverhampton's probable line-up
Aston Villa's probable line-up
Absentees: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (suspended).
Doubts: Santiago Bueno (hamstring problem); Hugo Bueno (knee problem).
Absentees: Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia (knee injuries); Alex Moreno; Timothy Iroegbunam.
Doubts: Boubacar Kamara; Moussa Diaby; Jacob Ramsey (ankle problem).
How the teams arrive!
The result took them to 15 points (five wins and two defeats) and, when the tie-break criteria are taken into account, fifth place in the Premier League table. Just three points below Manchester City, the leaders. On Thursday, October 5, he returned to the field. He had to work hard for his first win in the group stage of the European Conference League.
In the second round, they beat Zrinjski from Bosnia-Hezergovina 1-0. The match, played in Birmingham, was defined by McGinn's goal, assisted by Cash, in the 49th minute. Aston Villa, who had the ball 70% of the time, created 29 chances. Seven of them were on target. The result left all four clubs in the group tied on three points. The others are AZ Alkmaar, from the Netherlands, and Legia, from Poland, to whom they lost 3-2 in their opening game.
They opened the scoring in the 13th minute thanks to an own goal from Ruben Dias. They then came under fire from the Premier League leaders, who were defending their 100% record. Manchester City, who had control of the game for 68% of the time, took 23 shots throughout the game. They hit eight of them. They equalized 12 minutes into the final period through Alvarez.
Wolverhampton's victory came from the team's only successful shot of the match. It came from Hee-Chan, assisted by Matheus Cunha, in the 21st minute. They now have seven points (two wins, one draw and four defeats), moving up to fifteenth in the Premier League table when the play-off criteria are taken into account. As a home side, they took nine points and won three (one win and two defeats). They scored four goals and conceded eight.
TIME AND PLACE!
Wolverhampton knocked out Manchester City, the current holders of the Premier League title, contenders to win another trophy, who were not only undefeated, but had a 100% record. Aston Villa didn't just beat Brigthon, who have the most exciting soccer in the competition, but also thrashed them 6-1. Results that left the teams with their self-esteem at an all-time high. Aston Villa's victory is SDA's final score for this Sunday's match in the eighth round of the 2023/2024 Premier League.
Since returning to the top flight with their strategy centered on the defensive system, Wolverhampton are looking to adopt a slightly more daring tactical pattern. Aston Villa are not an attacking team, but they don't overdo it defensively even when they play away from home. Using the over/under goals market for this Sunday's match in the eighth round of the 2023/2024 version of the Premier League in your extra guess, you can expect at least two goals to be scored.
Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa meet this Sunday (08) in England, in the eighth round of the 2023/24 Premier League. At the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, the two teams will meet and you'll be able to follow it all live on Star+ from 10am.
Premier League
Date: October 8, 2023
Time: 09am ET
Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).