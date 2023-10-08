Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
9:25 PM35 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa on TV in real time?

Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa
Premier League

Date: October 8, 2023

Time: 09am ET 

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

9:20 PM40 minutes ago

When is the Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Wolverhampton and Aston Villa kicks off at 09am ET at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, in Matchday 8 of the Premier League 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:15 PMan hour ago

Wolverhampton's probable line-up

José Sá; Dawson, Kilman and Toti Gomes; Semedo, João Gomes, Mario Lemina and Ait-Nouri; Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha and Hee-Chan Hwang.
9:10 PMan hour ago

Aston Villa's probable line-up

Martinez; Cash, Konsa and Torres, Digne; Kamara and Luiz; McGinn, Diaby and Zaniolo; Ollie Watkins.
9:05 PMan hour ago

Problems!

Wolverhampton:

Absentees: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (suspended).
Doubts: Santiago Bueno (hamstring problem); Hugo Bueno (knee problem).

Aston Villa:

Absentees: Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia (knee injuries); Alex Moreno; Timothy Iroegbunam.
Doubts: Boubacar Kamara; Moussa Diaby; Jacob Ramsey (ankle problem).

9:00 PMan hour ago

How the teams arrive!

Wolverhampton come into this match with 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats in their last five games. On the other side, Aston Villa are on a run of 3 wins and 2 losses.
8:55 PMan hour ago

Aston Villa

Aston Villa also missed out on the FA League Cup. They were eliminated at home by Everton. They were beaten 2-1. The disappointment of failure, however, lasted three days. In the very next match, he produced a gala display against Brighton. On Saturday, September 30, with the possibility of playing at Villa Park, they thrashed Brighton 6-1, having won five of their previous six games.

The result took them to 15 points (five wins and two defeats) and, when the tie-break criteria are taken into account, fifth place in the Premier League table. Just three points below Manchester City, the leaders. On Thursday, October 5, he returned to the field. He had to work hard for his first win in the group stage of the European Conference League.

In the second round, they beat Zrinjski from Bosnia-Hezergovina 1-0. The match, played in Birmingham, was defined by McGinn's goal, assisted by Cash, in the 49th minute. Aston Villa, who had the ball 70% of the time, created 29 chances. Seven of them were on target. The result left all four clubs in the group tied on three points. The others are AZ Alkmaar, from the Netherlands, and Legia, from Poland, to whom they lost 3-2 in their opening game.

8:50 PMan hour ago

Wolves:

Going through a low period in which they suffered three defeats and a draw, including a 3-2 defeat to Second Division side Ipswich that knocked them out of the FA League Cup, Wolverhampton were responsible for the biggest upset of the 2023/2024 Premier League season so far. On September 30 at Molineux Stadim, they beat Manchester City 2-1.

They opened the scoring in the 13th minute thanks to an own goal from Ruben Dias. They then came under fire from the Premier League leaders, who were defending their 100% record. Manchester City, who had control of the game for 68% of the time, took 23 shots throughout the game. They hit eight of them. They equalized 12 minutes into the final period through Alvarez.

Wolverhampton's victory came from the team's only successful shot of the match. It came from Hee-Chan, assisted by Matheus Cunha, in the 21st minute. They now have seven points (two wins, one draw and four defeats), moving up to fifteenth in the Premier League table when the play-off criteria are taken into account. As a home side, they took nine points and won three (one win and two defeats). They scored four goals and conceded eight.

8:45 PMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Wolverhampton and Aston Villa is valid for Matchday 8 of the Premier League 2023/24

Wolverhampton knocked out Manchester City, the current holders of the Premier League title, contenders to win another trophy, who were not only undefeated, but had a 100% record. Aston Villa didn't just beat Brigthon, who have the most exciting soccer in the competition, but also thrashed them 6-1. Results that left the teams with their self-esteem at an all-time high. Aston Villa's victory is SDA's final score for this Sunday's match in the eighth round of the 2023/2024 Premier League.

Since returning to the top flight with their strategy centered on the defensive system, Wolverhampton are looking to adopt a slightly more daring tactical pattern. Aston Villa are not an attacking team, but they don't overdo it defensively even when they play away from home. Using the over/under goals market for this Sunday's match in the eighth round of the 2023/2024 version of the Premier League in your extra guess, you can expect at least two goals to be scored.

Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa meet this Sunday (08) in England, in the eighth round of the 2023/24 Premier League. At the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, the two teams will meet and you'll be able to follow it all live on Star+ from 10am.

8:40 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the Wolverhampton vs Aston Villa live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Wolverhampton on one side. On the other side is Aston Villa. Follow everything about the English duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
