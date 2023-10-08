Santos vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Imagen: Santos

9:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Santos vs. Leon live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Santos vs. Leon live, as well as the latest information from the TSM Stadium.
8:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Santos vs Leon live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Santos vs. Leon can be tuned in from the live streams on ViX+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Santos vs Leon matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Santos vs Leon match on October 8, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 19:00 hours

Japan: 7:00 p.m.

India: 05:00 hours 

Nigeria: 12:00 noon

South Africa: 13:00 hours

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 14:00

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Santos Statements

Pablo Repetto spoke after the victory in midweek: "It was an important victory, because of everything that had been generated, the pain that we all had as a team, managers, fans, team, coaching staff, today we won and we are happy for this. We are grateful to the people, because it was not easy to come to support the team and they came to support, to push and that was fundamental, there was a positive vibe and as I always say, Santos is all of us, today we were a team that left everything, with mistakes and in the end we got the result".

"We leave one to one at halftime in an even match, I think we had played better, in the second half we looked for the lead, the goal came from a still ball, we hadn't generated much, but I think in the end we are fair winners, it's a result we needed."

8:40 AM2 hours ago

León's last line-up

R. Cota; A. Frías, O. Rodríguez, P. Bellón; F. Ambríz, E. Hernández, A. Mena, J. Ramírez, L. Romero; F. Viñas, H. Uribe.
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Last Santos lineup

H. Holguín; O. Campos, F. Torres, H. Rodríguez, R. López; A. Cervantes, J. Brunetta, D. Vergara, P. Aquino, E. Rodríguez; H. Preciado.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

How is Leon arriving?

León had no activity in midweek, previously the emeralds had drawn against Querétaro, one of the most passionate duels of the fierce team where they failed to get the victory and ended up only earning a point.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

How are Santos coming in?

Santos arrives to this match after beating Xolos two goals to one at home, a very important match to regain their confidence.

8:20 AM2 hours ago

The Santos vs. León match will be played at the TSM Stadium.

The Santos vs. León match will be played at the Caliente Stadium, located in Torreón, Coahuila. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Santos vs. León match, corresponding to Day 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the TSM Stadium at 21:00.
