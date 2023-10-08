Alaves vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: Alaves

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Alavés vs Betis live, as well as the latest information from the Mendizorroza Stadium.
Where and how to watch Alavés vs Betis live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Alavés vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams on Blue to Go App.

What time is Alavés vs Betis matchday 9 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Alavés vs Betis match on October 8, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.

Brazil: 10:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 a.m.

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.

United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.

Peru: 11:30 a.m.

Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.

Japan: 10:30 a.m.

India: 21:30 hours 

Nigeria: 03:30 hours

South Africa: 04:30 hours

Australia: 04:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 05:30 hours

Betis Statements

Manuel Pellegrini spoke ahead of the match: "I know Luis well, he's a team that makes his teams play well. The last few results have conditioned him a bit, but he is a team that plays and makes soccer attractive," he said of the Alavés coach. As for Betis, they have improved but "soccer is treacherous in terms of results. In the match against Cádiz we shot many times and the goalkeeper was the figurehead, and it doesn't differ much from what we did against Valencia. When we were in a dynamic of not positive results the team kept calm and the results came".

"It would be ideal if teams didn't score against us. We always try to improve, but we must never forget that there is an opponent in front of us who is also playing. Sometimes it costs a point the last actions and in others you also win. Soccer is treacherous in terms of results with what happens on the pitch".

Betis' last lineup

 Bravo; Bellerin; German Pezzella (C); Bartra; Miranda; Rodriguez; Roca; Sanchez; Isco; Diao; Perez.
Last Alavés lineup

Sivera; Tenaglia, Rafa Marin, Sedlar, Sedlar, Ruben Duarte; Antonio Blanco, Guevara, Hagi, Alex Sola, Luis Rioja; Kike Garcia.
How does Betis arrive?

Betis beat Valencia in their last LaLiga match three goals to nil, a very lively duel, where the locals made the match in their own way, managing to come out victorious.

How does Alavés arrive?

Alavés arrives after losing against Osasuna two goals to zero, besides being located in the last positions of the general table of the competition.

The match Alavés vs Betis will be played at the Mendizorroza Stadium.

The Alavés vs Betis match will be played at the Mendizorroza Stadium, located in Araba, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Welcome to the Alavés vs Betis live stream, corresponding to Matchday 8 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Mendizorroza Stadium, at 10:30 am.
