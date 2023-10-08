Alaves vs Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Alavés vs Betis live stream.
Where and how to watch Alavés vs Betis live online
Alavés vs Betis can be tuned in from the live streams on Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Alavés vs Betis matchday 9 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 11:30 am
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 a.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.
United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 2:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.
Japan: 10:30 a.m.
India: 21:30 hours
Nigeria: 03:30 hours
South Africa: 04:30 hours
Australia: 04:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 05:30 hours
Betis Statements
"It would be ideal if teams didn't score against us. We always try to improve, but we must never forget that there is an opponent in front of us who is also playing. Sometimes it costs a point the last actions and in others you also win. Soccer is treacherous in terms of results with what happens on the pitch".
Betis' last lineup
Last Alavés lineup
How does Betis arrive?
How does Alavés arrive?