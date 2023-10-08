Cagliari vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Cagliari vs Roma?
This is the kick-off time for the Cagliari vs Roma match on October 8, 2023 in various countries:
Referee team
Central: SOZZA
Assistant 1: CECCONI
Assistant 2: SCARPA
4th official: MARCENARO
VAR: PATERNA
AVAR: MAZZOLENI
Top player of Roma
Romelu Lukaku is the player with the best performance in the Roman team. In recent matches he has scored on several occasions, bringing important victories to his team, both in the local league and in international cups.
Top player of Cagliari
The player with the best average performance for the local team is Nahitan Nández. The Uruguayan has performed very well in the last few games for Cagliari, despite the poor results this season.
Historial Cagliari vs Roma
Between the two teams, they have met in a total of 49 matches, with a record of 11 wins for Cagliari Calcio, 24 wins for AS Roma and 14 draws between them. The last meeting was on January 16, 2022, with a 1-0 result in favor of AS Roma.
AS Roma: Away from international cup places
The visiting team arrives in search of improving its ranking, with a low score, after playing 21 points of which it has obtained only 8 units, placing it in the 13th position, far from the quest for the title and the qualification to the international cups.
Cagliari Calcio: Looking to get off the bottom
The Cagliari team is not in the best of form, as it is at the bottom of the Serie A standings. Of the seven matches played by the local team, they have lost five times and drawn twice, earning only two points out of a possible 21.
Stadium
The match will be played at the Unipol Domus Stadium, also known as Arena Sardinia in the city of Cagliari, will be the venue for the match of the 8th date of the Serie A. This stadium has a capacity for 16,416 people and is the home ground of Cagliari Calcio.
