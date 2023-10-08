Cagliari vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:35 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Cagliari vs Roma live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cagliari vs Roma live stream, as well as the latest information from the Unipol Domus. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:30 AMan hour ago

What time is Cagliari vs Roma?

This is the kick-off time for the Cagliari vs Roma match on October 8, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 13:00 hrs. en Star +

Bolivia: 12:00 hrs. en Star +

Brasil: 13:00 hrs. en Star +

Chile: 12:00 hrs. en Star +

Colombia: 11:00 hrs. en Star +

Ecuador: 11:00 hrs. en Star +

Estados Unidos: 10:00 hrs.

México: 12:00 hrs. en Star +

Paraguay: 12:00 hrs. en Star +

Perú: 11:00 hrs. en Star +

Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. en Star +

1:25 AMan hour ago

Referee team

Central: SOZZA

Assistant 1: CECCONI

Assistant 2: SCARPA

4th official: MARCENARO

VAR: PATERNA

AVAR: MAZZOLENI

1:20 AMan hour ago

Top player of Roma

Romelu Lukaku is the player with the best performance in the Roman team. In recent matches he has scored on several occasions, bringing important victories to his team, both in the local league and in international cups.
1:15 AMan hour ago

Top player of Cagliari

The player with the best average performance for the local team is Nahitan Nández. The Uruguayan has performed very well in the last few games for Cagliari, despite the poor results this season.
1:10 AM2 hours ago

Historial Cagliari vs Roma

Between the two teams, they have met in a total of 49 matches, with a record of 11 wins for Cagliari Calcio, 24 wins for AS Roma and 14 draws between them. The last meeting was on January 16, 2022, with a 1-0 result in favor of AS Roma.
1:05 AM2 hours ago

AS Roma: Away from international cup places

The visiting team arrives in search of improving its ranking, with a low score, after playing 21 points of which it has obtained only 8 units, placing it in the 13th position, far from the quest for the title and the qualification to the international cups.
1:00 AM2 hours ago

Cagliari Calcio: Looking to get off the bottom

The Cagliari team is not in the best of form, as it is at the bottom of the Serie A standings. Of the seven matches played by the local team, they have lost five times and drawn twice, earning only two points out of a possible 21.
12:55 AM2 hours ago

Stadium

The match will be played at the Unipol Domus Stadium, also known as Arena Sardinia in the city of Cagliari, will be the venue for the match of the 8th date of the Serie A. This stadium has a capacity for 16,416 people and is the home ground of Cagliari Calcio.
12:50 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Cagliari vs Roma, corresponding to date 8 of the Serie A.

My name is Juan Quintero and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo