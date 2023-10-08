Bayern Munich vs Freiburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayern Munich vs Freiburg match for the Bundesliga.
What time is the Bayern Munich vs Freiburg match for Bundesliga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Freiburg of October 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 11:30 AM on ESPN+.
Spain: 5:30 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
Paraguay: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Peru: 10:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Freiburg's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Noah Atubolu, Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter, Kenneth Schmidt, Lukas Kübler, Roland Sallai, Nicolas Höfler, Maximilian Eggestein, Lucas Höler, Vincenzo Grifo and Ritsu Doan.
Bayern Munich's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Sven Ulreich, Kim Min-Jae, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies, Noussair Mazraoui, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané.
Players to watch from Freiburg
The next three players are considered key to Freiburg's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against West Ham. German player Lucas Höler (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Vincenzo Grifo (#32) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Bundesliga. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 21-year-old goalkeeper Noah Atubolu (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday .
Freiburg in the tournament
The Freiburg football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Bundesliga (Germany's first football division) well, they are in eighth position in the general table with 3 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost, achieving 10 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on October 1, it ended in a 2-0 victory against FC Augsburg at the Europa-Park Stadion and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Bayern Munich
The next three players are considered key to Bayern Munich's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Freiburg. The English player Harry Kane (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Defender Alphonso Davies (#19) is another distributor of the game on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 35-year-old goalkeeper Sven Ulreich (#26) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Bayern Munich in the tournament
Bayern Munich had a good start to the 2023-2024 Bundesliga season, they are in third position in the general table after 4 games won, 2 tied and 0 lost, they have 14 points. Bayern Munich seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Bayern Munich's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 30, which resulted in a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena and thus achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Allianz Arena is located in the city of Munich, Germany. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 75,024 spectators. It was inaugurated on May 30, 2005. It is currently the home of FC Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga and its construction cost 280 million euros.