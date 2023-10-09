Tijuana vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
11:00 AMan hour ago

10:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Tijuana vs San Luis online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Tijuana vs San Luis can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

10:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Tijuana vs San Luis match corresponding to Day 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Tijuana vs San Luis match on October 8, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 01:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 07:00 hours 

Nigeria: 14:00 hours

South Africa: 15:00 hours

Australia: 15:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 16:00 hours

10:45 AMan hour ago

Tijuana's Statements

Miguel Herrera spoke prior to this match: "We brought on a youngster from the U-23 team who did well, he put in a lot of effort, but it's not the same as having strong center forwards, who keep the ball and the position, and more than anything else, the circumstances of the game make you take a painful defeat".

"Yesterday we put the boy on the plane and he didn't know if he would go out to the bench or not and suddenly he finds that he had to play, unfortunately we didn't have that reference that has characterized us with the two nines, with Charly, with the scorer of the tournament, with Cavallini who the other day came in and came in very well, having a reference of a guy who wins balls, who holds up and gives rest to the team."

"But we still arrived and missed a penalty in the 90th minute, it's not that they beat us 3-1 or 4-1 and that the team is one in one match and another in another, the truth is that we lacked that reference in attack. We could have taken a point at the end of the match and maybe it would have been fairer, but unfortunately that's the way the game is and we have to leave with the defeat and think about what's to come".

10:40 AMan hour ago

San Luis' final lineup

A. Gudiño; C. Salcedo, W. Ditta, J. Escobar; E. Lira, I. Rivero, R. Huescas, C. Rodríguez, C. Rotondi; U. Antuna, D. Cambindo.
10:35 AMan hour ago

Last Xolos lineup

J. Rodríguez;, N. Díaz, K. Balanta, D. Barbosa; S. Martínez, F. Madrigal, L. Rodríguez, C. Rivera, E. Armenta, F. Contreras; D. Vázquez.
10:30 AMan hour ago

How is San Luis coming along?

San Luis did not play in midweek, the last game they played was last Friday against Cruz Azul, a game they lost two goals to one at home.

10:25 AMan hour ago

How are Xolos coming in?

Tijuana arrives to this match after losing against Santos at the TSM, two goals to one, Miguel Herrera's team urgently needs to win three points in order to climb up the standings.

10:20 AM2 hours ago

The Tijuana vs San Luis match will be played at Estadio Caliente.

The Tijuana vs San Luis match will be played at Estadio Caliente, located in Tijuana, Baja California. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tijuana vs San Luis match, corresponding to Day 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Caliente at 21:00.
