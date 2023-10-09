Santos vs Leon LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
On the field
At home
Arrived
Statements Leon
It won't be long now!
Watch out for this player
In the fight
It won't be!
We are back!
Stay tuned for the Santos vs. Leon live stream.
Where and how to watch Santos vs Leon live online
Santos vs. Leon can be tuned in from the live streams on ViX+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Santos vs Leon matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 8:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours
Japan: 7:00 p.m.
India: 05:00 hours
Nigeria: 12:00 noon
South Africa: 13:00 hours
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 14:00
Santos Statements
"We leave one to one at halftime in an even match, I think we had played better, in the second half we looked for the lead, the goal came from a still ball, we hadn't generated much, but I think in the end we are fair winners, it's a result we needed."
León's last line-up
Last Santos lineup
How is Leon arriving?
How are Santos coming in?