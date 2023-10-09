Santos vs Leon LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Imagen: Santos

7:50 PMan hour ago

On the field

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
7:48 PMan hour ago

At home

Santos is already at the stadium, the home team will go all out to make it three points.
7:48 PMan hour ago

Arrived

León has already arrived at the TSM, the team will go all out to get a victory in this complex match.
7:37 PMan hour ago

Statements Leon

Nicolás Larcamon spoke about his expulsion: "It's a fact that reflects that I have to adjust something, I said it, it's my career when I arrived in Mexico and for two years at Puebla I had only one expulsion and here, unfortunately, in a process that has not yet completed the year, I have already had three expulsions".
7:35 PMan hour ago

It won't be long now!

With less than an hour to go before kickoff, a good match is expected between these two teams.
7:29 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player

León must pay close attention to Harold Preciado, the striker has eight goals and will go all out to keep his place at the top of the scoring charts.
7:17 PM2 hours ago

In the fight

Both teams are in eleventh and twelfth place, so they will be looking for victories and three points to climb up the standings.
7:12 PM2 hours ago

It won't be!

Nicolás Larcamón will not be available to coach on the bench, the coach was sent off in his last match and will remain in the stands.
7:10 PM2 hours ago

We are back!

We are back for the minute-by-minute coverage of the match between Santos and León. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.

 

9:00 AM12 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Santos vs. Leon live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Santos vs. Leon live, as well as the latest information from the TSM Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
8:55 AM12 hours ago

Where and how to watch Santos vs Leon live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Santos vs. Leon can be tuned in from the live streams on ViX+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:50 AM12 hours ago

What time is Santos vs Leon matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Santos vs Leon match on October 8, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 19:00 hours

Japan: 7:00 p.m.

India: 05:00 hours 

Nigeria: 12:00 noon

South Africa: 13:00 hours

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 14:00

8:45 AM12 hours ago

Santos Statements

Pablo Repetto spoke after the victory in midweek: "It was an important victory, because of everything that had been generated, the pain that we all had as a team, managers, fans, team, coaching staff, today we won and we are happy for this. We are grateful to the people, because it was not easy to come to support the team and they came to support, to push and that was fundamental, there was a positive vibe and as I always say, Santos is all of us, today we were a team that left everything, with mistakes and in the end we got the result".

"We leave one to one at halftime in an even match, I think we had played better, in the second half we looked for the lead, the goal came from a still ball, we hadn't generated much, but I think in the end we are fair winners, it's a result we needed."

8:40 AM12 hours ago

León's last line-up

R. Cota; A. Frías, O. Rodríguez, P. Bellón; F. Ambríz, E. Hernández, A. Mena, J. Ramírez, L. Romero; F. Viñas, H. Uribe.
8:35 AM13 hours ago

Last Santos lineup

H. Holguín; O. Campos, F. Torres, H. Rodríguez, R. López; A. Cervantes, J. Brunetta, D. Vergara, P. Aquino, E. Rodríguez; H. Preciado.
8:30 AM13 hours ago

How is Leon arriving?

León had no activity in midweek, previously the emeralds had drawn against Querétaro, one of the most passionate duels of the fierce team where they failed to get the victory and ended up only earning a point.
8:25 AM13 hours ago

How are Santos coming in?

Santos arrives to this match after beating Xolos two goals to one at home, a very important match to regain their confidence.

8:20 AM13 hours ago

The Santos vs. León match will be played at the TSM Stadium.

The Santos vs. León match will be played at the Caliente Stadium, located in Torreón, Coahuila. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
8:15 AM13 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Santos vs. León match, corresponding to Day 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the TSM Stadium at 21:00.
