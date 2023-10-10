Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia as well as the latest information from Yoshida Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia in Friendly Match?
If you want to watch Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries
Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 23:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs.
Serbia: 7:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in New Caledonia
Willy Waia, 30-year-old striker. The striker of the New Caledonia national team arrives after scoring two goals in the last match he played with his national team, which ended in a drubbing against Vanuatu.
Watch out for this Papua New Guinean player
Raymond Gunemba, 37-year-old striker, who has already scored two goals for his national team in 2023. He has scored in two of Papua New Guinea's last three matches. He has been capped 25 times for which he has scored a total of 16 goals.
How does New Caledonia arrive?
They have won two of the three matches they have played in this 2023. In their last match they beat Vanuatu 4-0. However, they have lost in five of their last seven matches.
How does Papua New Guinea arrive?
They are coming off two consecutive defeats and three straight matches without a win. Their last win came in September 2022 in a friendly match against Fiji. They will be looking for their first win of 2023 in this match.
Background
These two teams have met four times, with Papua New Guinea winning once, New Caledonia once, while the remaining two matches ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in March 2022 in the Oceania qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. That match ended 1-0 to Papua New Guinea.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Yoshida Stadium, located in the city of Kone and has a capacity of 3000 spectators. It has hosted several soccer competitions at both club and international level.
Preview of the match
Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia will face each other in an international friendly match. This will be the first of two friendlies scheduled during this international break.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia in an International Friendly
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.