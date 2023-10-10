China vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: AFP

12:00 AM3 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for China vs Vietnam live, as well as the latest information from Dalian Sports Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match China vs Vietnam live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:55 PM3 hours ago

How to watch China vs Vietnam match live on TV and online?

The China vs Vietnam match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:50 PM3 hours ago

What time is China vs Vietnam?

This is the start time of the China vs Vietnam match on October 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:35 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 7:35 hrs. - 
Brazil: 8:35 hrs. -  
Chile: 7:35 hrs. - 
Colombia: 6:35 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 6:35 hrs. - 
Spain: 13:35 hrs. - 
Mexico: 5:35 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 7:35 hrs. - 
Peru: 6:35 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 8:35 hrs. -
11:45 PM3 hours ago

Key player in Vietnam

One of the players to watch out for in Vietnam is Nguyen Cong Phurong, the 28-year-old center forward is currently playing for Japan's Yokohama FC Club and in his most recent match with the Vietnam National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against; Palestine.
11:40 PM3 hours ago

Key player in China

One of the most outstanding players in China is Liang Ming Lin, the 26 year old center forward is currently a player of the Dalian Pro Club of China and in the most recent match where his National Team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Malaysia.
11:35 PM3 hours ago

History China vs Vietnam

In total, the two teams have met eight times, the record is dominated by China with seven wins, there have been zero draws and Vietnam has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by China with 24 goals to Vietnam's eight.
11:30 PM3 hours ago

Actuality - Vietnam

Vietnam had a very good performance in the last competition they played, the AFF Susuki Cup, because after playing four matches, they finished in the first position of their group with 10 points, this product of; three wins, one draw and zero defeats, they also scored 12 goals, but conceded zero, for a goal difference of +12.
  • Last five matches

Vietnam 2 - 2 Thailand
Thailand 1 - 0 Vietnam
Vietnam 1 - 0 Hong Kong
Vietnam 1 - 0 Syria
Vietnam 2 - 0 Palestine

11:25 PM3 hours ago

Actuality - China

China had a bad performance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. After playing 10 matches, they finished in fifth place in the group standings with six points, after winning one match, drawing three and losing six, scoring nine goals but conceding 19, for a goal difference of -10.
  • Last five matches

New Zealand 2 - 1 China
China 4 - 0 Myanmar
China 2 - 0 Palestine
China 1 - 1 Malaysia
China 0 - 1 Syria

11:20 PM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium

The match between China and Vietnam will take place at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium in the city of Dalian (China), where the Shanghai Port Football Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2009 and has a capacity for approximately 61,000 spectators.
Image: dlsportscenter.com
Image: dlsportscenter.com
11:15 PM3 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the China vs Vietnam match, valid for friendly match 2023.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the China vs Vietnam match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
