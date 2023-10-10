China vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here China vs Vietnam Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for China vs Vietnam live, as well as the latest information from Dalian Sports Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match China vs Vietnam live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch China vs Vietnam match live on TV and online?
The China vs Vietnam match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is China vs Vietnam?
This is the start time of the China vs Vietnam match on October 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:35 hrs. -
Bolivia: 7:35 hrs. -
Brazil: 8:35 hrs. -
Chile: 7:35 hrs. -
Colombia: 6:35 hrs. -
Ecuador: 6:35 hrs. -
Spain: 13:35 hrs. -
Mexico: 5:35 hrs. -
Paraguay: 7:35 hrs. -
Peru: 6:35 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:35 hrs. -
Argentina: 8:35 hrs. -
Bolivia: 7:35 hrs. -
Brazil: 8:35 hrs. -
Chile: 7:35 hrs. -
Colombia: 6:35 hrs. -
Ecuador: 6:35 hrs. -
Spain: 13:35 hrs. -
Mexico: 5:35 hrs. -
Paraguay: 7:35 hrs. -
Peru: 6:35 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:35 hrs. -
Key player in Vietnam
One of the players to watch out for in Vietnam is Nguyen Cong Phurong, the 28-year-old center forward is currently playing for Japan's Yokohama FC Club and in his most recent match with the Vietnam National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against; Palestine. One of the players to watch out for in Vietnam is Nguyen Cong Phurong, the 28-year-old center forward is currently playing for Japan's Yokohama FC Club and in his most recent match with the Vietnam National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against; Palestine.
Key player in China
One of the most outstanding players in China is Liang Ming Lin, the 26 year old center forward is currently a player of the Dalian Pro Club of China and in the most recent match where his National Team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Malaysia. One of the most outstanding players in China is Liang Ming Lin, the 26 year old center forward is currently a player of the Dalian Pro Club of China and in the most recent match where his National Team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Malaysia.
History China vs Vietnam
In total, the two teams have met eight times, the record is dominated by China with seven wins, there have been zero draws and Vietnam has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by China with 24 goals to Vietnam's eight.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by China with 24 goals to Vietnam's eight.
Actuality - Vietnam
Vietnam had a very good performance in the last competition they played, the AFF Susuki Cup, because after playing four matches, they finished in the first position of their group with 10 points, this product of; three wins, one draw and zero defeats, they also scored 12 goals, but conceded zero, for a goal difference of +12.
Vietnam 2 - 2 Thailand
- Last five matches
Vietnam 2 - 2 Thailand
Thailand 1 - 0 Vietnam
Vietnam 1 - 0 Hong Kong
Vietnam 1 - 0 Syria
Vietnam 2 - 0 Palestine
Actuality - China
China had a bad performance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. After playing 10 matches, they finished in fifth place in the group standings with six points, after winning one match, drawing three and losing six, scoring nine goals but conceding 19, for a goal difference of -10.
New Zealand 2 - 1 China
- Last five matches
New Zealand 2 - 1 China
China 4 - 0 Myanmar
China 2 - 0 Palestine
China 1 - 1 Malaysia
China 0 - 1 Syria
The match will be played at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium
The match between China and Vietnam will take place at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium in the city of Dalian (China), where the Shanghai Port Football Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2009 and has a capacity for approximately 61,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the China vs Vietnam match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the China vs Vietnam match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the China vs Vietnam match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.