Highlights and goals of Papua New Guinea 1-3 New Caledonia in International Friendly

END OF THE GAME
⏱️ 90'
⏱️ 87'
🔄 84'
⏱️ 82'
⏱️ 77'
⚽ GOOOAALLL
Papua New Guinea lost the ball and the opponent launched a counter-attack and with just one pass Xowi beat the goalkeeper.
⏱️ 69'
⏱️ 65'
⏱️ 59'
⏱️ 55'
⚽ GOOOAALLL
Once again they take the lead on the scoreboard. This time from the penalty spot after Shene Welepane converted the penalty.
⏱️ 49' PENALTY
⏱️ 46'
HALF TIME
⚽ GOOOOAALLL
It came after a good pass to Tommy Semmy who made a good directional control and ended up sending the ball into the net.
⏱️ 45'
⚽ GOOAAAALLL
Waia's cross from the left was touched by Dave Tomare, but the rebound fell to Roberto Neore, who scored the first of the match.
⏱️ 37'
⏱️ 30'
⏱️ 25'
⏱️ 18'
That's how close the ball came to going in
⏱️ 14'
⏱️ 9'
⏱️ 5'
⏱️ 2'
⏱️ 1'
ALL SET
Substitutes
Nueva Caledonia: Fonzy Ranchain, William Read, William Rokuad, Djibril Tufele, Mickael Ulile (GK), Vicent Vakie, Gabriel Vakoume, Hector Waheo, Pierre Wawia and Makalu Xowi
Last matches of New Caledonia
Last matches of Papua New Guinea
XI New Caledonia
XI Papua New Guinea
What time is the match between Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia?
Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 23:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs.
Serbia: 7:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in New Caledonia
Watch out for this Papua New Guinean player
How does New Caledonia arrive?
How does Papua New Guinea arrive?
Background
The Stadium