Highlights and goals of Papua New Guinea 1-3 New Caledonia in International Friendly
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

3:00 AMan hour ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
2:55 AM2 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

Final whistle of the referee indicating the end of the match between Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia.

 

2:50 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 90'

Four minutes of added time
2:45 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 87'

The referee signaled offside when Tommy Semmy was already one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

​🔄​ 84'

Double change in the Papua New Guinea national team
2:35 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 82'

Waia's corner free kick was shot by Waia and goalkeeper Tomare had to keep his hand out to deflect the ball to a corner.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 77'

Rex Naime's good finish, who protected the ball and forced a corner kick for Papua New Guinea.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

⚽​ GOOOAALLL

GOAL FOR NEW CALEDONIA 

Papua New Guinea lost the ball and the opponent launched a counter-attack and with just one pass Xowi beat the goalkeeper.

 

2:20 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 69'

Morgan Mathelon had a great wall, but the goalkeeper was on his back and he couldn't finish.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 65'

Yasasa swings in a free kick but the Papua New Guinea defense clears it
2:10 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 59'

Yagi Yasasa tried a free kick from distance but the ball went over the goal.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 55'

Roberto Neore could have scored the third, but the ball that fell to him in the air was sent over the goal.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

⚽​ GOOOAALLL

GOAL FOR NEW CALEDONIA. 

Once again they take the lead on the scoreboard. This time from the penalty spot after Shene Welepane converted the penalty.

 

1:55 AM3 hours ago

⏱️ 49' PENALTY

The referee signals a penalty for New Caledonia. It was committed by the central defender Abel Redenut.
1:50 AM3 hours ago

⏱️​ 46'

Second half kicks off with several changes in the New Caledonia National Team
1:45 AM3 hours ago

HALF TIME

End of the first half with the score tied at 1:1
1:40 AM3 hours ago

⚽​ GOOOOAALLL

TIE. Papua New Guinea equalized before the break. 

 

It came after a good pass to Tommy Semmy who made a good directional control and ended up sending the ball into the net.

 

1:35 AM3 hours ago

⏱️​ 45'

We are now in injury time
1:30 AM3 hours ago

⚽​ GOOAAAALLL

New Caledonia takes the lead.

Waia's cross from the left was touched by Dave Tomare, but the rebound fell to Roberto Neore, who scored the first of the match.

1:25 AM3 hours ago

⏱️​ 37'

Kepo's shot is weak and the goalkeeper saves the ball without problems.
1:20 AM3 hours ago

⏱️​ 30'

We reach the half-hour mark and the game is still goalless.
1:15 AM3 hours ago

⏱️​ 25'

Gunemba's shot, but goalkeeper Rocky Nyikeine came out of his goal to block the shot.
1:10 AM3 hours ago

⏱️​ 18'

The ball to Tommy Semmy, who is one-on-one with the ball, but the ball does not find the goal. 

 

That's how close the ball came to going in

 

1:05 AM3 hours ago

⏱️​ 14'

Ati Kepo headed in a powerful throw-in, but the New Caledonia goalkeeper saved the shot.
1:00 AM3 hours ago

⏱️​ 9'

Bernard Katrawa's ball to striker Waia, but the pass was not accurate;
12:55 AM4 hours ago

⏱️​ 5'

New Caledonia's cross from the right is eventually caught by goalkeeper Dave Tomare.
12:50 AM4 hours ago

⏱️​ 2'

The first chance of the match fell to Papua New Guinea captain Raymond Gunemba, who sent the ball into the side netting.
12:45 AM4 hours ago

⏱️​ 1'

The match begins. The first possession of the match goes to New Caledonia.
12:40 AM4 hours ago

ALL SET

Before the start of the match, the national anthems will be played. The national anthems of New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea will be played first.
12:35 AM4 hours ago

Substitutes

Papúa Nueva Guinea: Patrick Aisa, Nigel Dabinyaba, Charles Lepani (GK), Sylvester Luke, Rex Naime, Oberth Simon, Philip Steven, Koriag Upaiga and Ezekiel Vela

 

Nueva Caledonia: Fonzy Ranchain, William Read, William Rokuad, Djibril Tufele, Mickael Ulile (GK), Vicent Vakie, Gabriel Vakoume, Hector Waheo, Pierre Wawia and Makalu Xowi

12:30 AM4 hours ago

Last matches of New Caledonia

The New Caledonia team is coming off a win in its last friendly, but has won only two of its last five matches.

 

12:25 AM4 hours ago

Last matches of Papua New Guinea

These have been the last matches of the Papua New Guinea National Team with two victories in the last five games
12:20 AM4 hours ago

XI New Caledonia

Rocky Nyikeine; Bernard Katrawa, Welepane, Bernard Iwa, Paul Gorou; Morgan Mathelon, Jules Omei, Shene Welepane; Roberto Neoere, Waia and Gianni Mamieu
12:15 AM4 hours ago

XI Papua New Guinea

Dave Tomare, Daniel Joe, Kulo Kepo, Abel Redenut, Godfrey Haro, Joseph Joe, Yagi Yamasa, Ati Kepo, Raymond Gunemba and Tommy Semmy 
12:10 AM4 hours ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the friendly match between Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
12:05 AM4 hours ago

Stay tuned for Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia as well as the latest information from Yoshida Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
12:00 AM4 hours ago

How to watch Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia in Friendly Match?

If you want to watch Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

11:55 PM5 hours ago

What time is the match between Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries

Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 23:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs. 
Serbia: 7:00 hrs.

11:50 PM5 hours ago

Watch out for this player in New Caledonia

Willy Waia, 30-year-old striker. The striker of the New Caledonia national team arrives after scoring two goals in the last match he played with his national team, which ended in a drubbing against Vanuatu.
11:45 PM5 hours ago

Watch out for this Papua New Guinean player

Raymond Gunemba, 37-year-old striker, who has already scored two goals for his national team in 2023. He has scored in two of Papua New Guinea's last three matches. He has been capped 25 times for which he has scored a total of 16 goals.
11:40 PM5 hours ago

How does New Caledonia arrive?

They have won two of the three matches they have played in this 2023. In their last match they beat Vanuatu 4-0. However, they have lost in five of their last seven matches.
11:35 PM5 hours ago

How does Papua New Guinea arrive?

They are coming off two consecutive defeats and three straight matches without a win. Their last win came in September 2022 in a friendly match against Fiji. They will be looking for their first win of 2023 in this match.
11:30 PM5 hours ago

Background

These two teams have met four times, with Papua New Guinea winning once, New Caledonia once, while the remaining two matches ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in March 2022 in the Oceania qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. That match ended 1-0 to Papua New Guinea.
11:25 PM5 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Yoshida Stadium, located in the city of Kone and has a capacity of 3000 spectators. It has hosted several soccer competitions at both club and international level.

 

11:20 PM5 hours ago

Preview of the match

Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia will face each other in an international friendly match. This will be the first of two friendlies scheduled during this international break.
11:15 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Papua New Guinea vs New Caledonia in an International Friendly

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here  live from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo