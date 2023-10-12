Myanmar vs Macau LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Asian World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Myanmar vs Macau match and how to follow it LIVE?
How and where to watch Myanmar vs Macau live streaming
The Greens
White Angels
How is the classification?
1 - Matches between 20 teams ranked between 27th and 46th in the FIFA Ranking, with nine teams changing phases.
2nd - There are nine groups of 36 teams, with the top 26 in the FIFA Ranking + the other teams from the previous phase. The nine group winners and runners-up advance to the third round and automatically qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.
3rd- There are three groups of 18 teams, with six teams in each. The top two will go through to the World Cup, while third and fourth place respectively will go through to the next round.
4th - The six teams are divided into two groups of three. The first-placed teams in each group book their place in the World Cup, while the others go through to the fifth and final stage.
5 - The teams will face each other in two games to determine who will decide their place in the play-offs.
Asian Qualifiers
A total of eight teams have qualified directly for the World Cup, while one has the chance to seal its place through an intercontinental play-off.
Matches scheduled for this period
12/10 - Thursday
Colombia-Uruguay
Bolivia-Ecuador
Argentina-Paraguay
Chile-Peru
Brazil - Venezuela
17/10 - Tuesday
Venezuela-Chile
Paraguay-Bolivia
Ecuador-Colombia
Uruguay-Brazil
Peru-Argentina
Asian qualifiers
11/10 - Wednesday
Yemen-Sri Lanka
Myanmar-Macao
Nepal-Laos
12/10 - Thursday
Chinese Taipei - East Timor
Maldives-Bangladesh
Singapore - Guam
Hong Kong - Bhutan
Indonesia-Brunei
Cambodia - Pakistan
Afghanistan - Mongolia
17/10 - Tuesday
Guam-Singapore
Mongolia-Afghanistan
Sri Lanka - Yemen
Pakistan-Cambodia
East Timor-Chinese Taipei
Macau - Myanmar
Bangladesh - Maldives
Bhutan - Hong Kong
Laos - Nepal
Brunei-Indonesia
International friendlies
9/10 - Monday
China - Vietnam
10/10 - Tuesday
Solomon Islands - Vanuatu
11/10 - Wednesday
Papua New Guinea - New Caledonia
Wales - Gibraltar
Egypt - Zambia
United Arab Emirates-Kuwait
Bahrain - Kyrgyz Republic
12/10 - Thursday
Georgia-Thailand
Montenegro-Lebanon
Sweden-Moldova
Algeria-Cape Verde
Vietnam-Uzbekistan
Mozambique-Bissau
Equatorial Guinea-Burkina Faso
13/10 - Friday
Palestine-Tadjikistan
Japan-Canada
Republic of Korea-Tunisia
Malaysia-India
Iraq - Qatar
South Africa - Eswatini
New Zealand-Congo
Saudi Arabia-Nigeria
Jordan-Iran
England-Australia
Mali-Uganda
Mexico-Ghana
14/10 - Saturday
Papua New Guinea - Vanuatu
Solomon Islands-New Caledonia
Ivory Coast-Morocco
United States-Germany
15/10 - Sunday
China-Uzbekistan
Algeria-Egypt
Mozambique-Nigeria
Russia-Kenya
16/10 - Monday
Senegal-Cameroon
Ivory Coast-South Africa
United Arab Emirates-Lebanon
Bahrain-Philippines
Angola-Congo
17/10 - Tuesday
Japan-Tunisia
South Korea-Vietnam
North Macedonia-Armenia
Estonia-Thailand
Albania-Bulgaria
Saudi Arabia-Mali
Australia-New Zealand
France-Scotland
Mexico-Germany
United States-Ghana -
European Championship qualifiers
12/10 - Thursday
Latvia-Armenia
Spain-Scotland
Belarus-Romania
Andorra-Kosovo
Albania-Czech Republic
Faroe Islands-Poland
Israel-Cyprus (postponed)
Cyprus-Norway
Croatia-Turkey
13/10 - Friday
Ireland-Greece
Netherlands-France
Iceland-Luxembourg
Austria-Belgium
Liechtenstein-Bosnia-Herzegovina
Portugal-Slovakia
Northern Ireland-San Marino
14/10 - Saturday
Ukraine-North Macedonia
Slovenia-Finland
Bulgaria-Lithuania
Hungary-Serbia
Denmark-Kazakhstan
Italy-Malta
15/10 Sunday
Georgia-Cyprus
Switzerland-Belarus
Czech Republic-Faroe Islands
Turkey-Latvia
Wales-Croatia
Norway-Spain
Kosovo-Israel (to be confirmed)
Poland-Moldova
Romania-Andorra
16/10 - Monday
Azerbaijan-Austria
Belgium-Sweden
Greece-Netherlands
Luxembourg-Slovakia
Iceland-Liechtenstein
Gibraltar-Ireland
Bosnia-Herzegovina-Portugal
17/10 - Tuesday
Finland-Kazakhstan
Serbia-Montenegro
San Marino-Denmark
England-Italy
Malta-Ukraine
Lithuania-Hungary
Northern Ireland-Slovakia
Venue: Thuwunna Stadium
Time: 5:30 am ET
Where to watch: No broadcast
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil