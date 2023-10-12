Cyprus vs Norway LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
Norges Fotballforbund

How and where to watch the Cyprus vs Norway match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Cyprus vs Norway match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Cyprus vs Norway of 12th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +

Chile 2:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1:45  pm: Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: ViX

Spain 8:45 pm: UEFA.tv

Mexico 1:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Peru 1:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +

Norway

In third place, Norway have their sights set on the top spots, especially second place, as they have seven points, two less than Spain.
Cyprus

Cyprus are bottom of Group A, in fifth place, and have yet to score in their five matches. The Cypriots have lost all their matches.
Cup

Uefa
Uefa
How do the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, who have already qualified as hosts, with Russia currently suspended. The remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams. The top two from each group qualify for the final phase.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by playoff places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will be filtered down to the next league, ending in League D.

Date Fifa

The penultimate FIFA dates of 2023 will be held between October 9 and 17. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
Eye on the game

Cyprus vs Norway live this Thursday (12), at the ΑΕΚ Arena, at 2:45  pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 7th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match: Cyprus vs Norway Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
