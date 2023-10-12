Sweden vs Moldova LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Agencia Anadolu

12:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Sweden vs Moldova Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sweden vs Moldova live, as well as the latest information from Friends Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Sweden vs Moldova live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Sweden vs Moldova match live on TV and online?

The Sweden vs Moldova match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
11:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Sweden vs Moldova?

This is the kickoff time for the Sweden vs Moldova match on October 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:35 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 13:3 hrs. - 
Brazil: 14:00 hrs. -  
Chile: 13:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 12:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 12:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 19:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 11:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 13:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 12:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 14:00 hrs. -
11:45 PMan hour ago

Key player in Moldova

One of the players to take into account in Moldova is Vadim Rata, the 30 year old central midfielder, is currently playing for FC Voluntari Club of Romania and in his most recent match with the Moldovan National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against the Faroe Islands.
11:40 PMan hour ago

Key player in Sweden

One of the most outstanding players in Sweden is Emil Holm, the 23 year old central defender is currently playing for Club Atalanta of Italy and in the most recent match where his national team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Austria.
11:35 PMan hour ago

History Sweden vs Moldova

In total, the two teams have met eight times, the record is dominated by Sweden with eight wins, there have been no draws and Moldova has not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Sweden with 21 goals to Moldova's three.
11:30 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Moldova

Moldova had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Euro Cup Qualifiers. After playing five matches, they finished in third place in their group with eight points, as a result of two wins, two draws and one loss, scoring five goals, but conceding five, for a goal difference of 0.
  • Last five matches

Moldova 0 - 0 Czech Republic
Albania 2 - 0 Moldova
Moldova 3 - 2 Poland
Austria 1 - 1 Moldova
Faroe Islands 0 - 1 Moldova

11:25 PM2 hours ago

Actuality - Sweden

Sweden had a bad performance in the Euro Cup Qualifiers. After playing five matches, they finished third in the group standings with six points, after winning two matches, drawing three and losing three, scoring 11 goals, but conceding 8, for a goal difference of +3.
  • Last five matches

Sweden 5 - 0 Azerbaijan
Sweden 4 - 1 New Zealand
Austria 2 - 0 Sweden
Estonia 0 - 5 Sweden
Sweden 1 - 3 Austria

11:20 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Friends Arena Stadium

The match between Sweden and Moldova will take place at the Friends Arena Stadium in the city of Stockholm (Sweden), the stadium is where the Swedish national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 2012 and has a capacity for approximately 50,650 spectators.
Image: fichajes.com
Image: fichajes.com
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Sweden vs Moldova, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
