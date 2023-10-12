Suriname vs Haiti LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Suriname vs Haití Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Suriname vs Haití live, as well as the latest information from Franklin Essed Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Suriname vs Haití live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Suriname vs Haití match live on TV and online?
The Suriname vs Haití match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Suriname vs Haiti?
This is the kickoff time for the Suriname vs Haiti match on October 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. -
Chile: 18:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. -
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - (October 13)
Mexico: 16:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. -
Peru: 19:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Key player in Haiti
One of the players to take into account in Haiti is Louicius Deedson, the 22 year old center forward, is currently playing for Club Odense BK of Denmark, has played one game so far in the CONCACAF National League 2023, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, these against Jamaica on two occasions.
Key player in Suriname
One of the most outstanding players in Suriname is Mitchell te Vrede, the 32 year old center forward is currently playing for Al Dhafra Club of United Arab Emirates, he has played two matches in the current edition of the CONCACAF National League, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored one goal, this one against; Granada.
History Suriname vs Haiti
In total, the two teams have met seven times, Haiti dominates the record with three wins, there have been four draws and Suriname has won zero matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Haiti with 11 goals to Suriname's seven.
Actuality - Haiti
Haiti has been performing poorly in the current edition of the CONCACAF National League. After playing a total of two matches, it is in fourth place in the standings with two points, after winning zero matches, drawing two and losing none, leaving a goal difference of +2, after scoring two goals and conceding two.
Haiti 2 - 1 Qatar
- Last five matches
Haiti 1 - 3 Mexico
Honduras 2 - 1 Haiti
Haiti 0 - 0 Cuba
Jamaica 2 - 2 Haiti
Actuality - Suriname
Suriname has been having a bad performance in the CONCACAF National League 2023, because after playing two matches they are in the fifth position of the standings with one point, this score was achieved after not winning any match, drawing one and losing one, they have also scored one goal and conceded two, for a goal difference of -1.
Suriname 0 - 2 Mexico
- Last five matches
Suriname 0 - 2 Mexico
Suriname 0 - 0 Puerto Rico
Grenada 1 - 1 Suriname
Cuba 1 - Suriname
The match will be played at the Franklin Essed Stadium
The match between Suriname and Haiti will take place at the Franklin Essed Stadium in the city of Paramaribo (Suriname), said scenario is where the Suriname national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 2018 and has a capacity for approximately 3,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Suriname vs Haiti match, valid for matchday three of group 2 of the CONCACAF National League 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.