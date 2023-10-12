Croatia vs Turkey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match
Image: Twitter Croatia

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
2:45 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Croatia vs Turkey live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Croatia vs Turkey live, as well as the latest information from the Opus Arena Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Croatia vs Turkey live online

The match will be televised on Sky Sports.

Croatia vs Turkey can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:35 AM2 hours ago

What time is Croatia vs Turkey matchday 7 of the Euro Qualifiers?

This is the kickoff time for the Croatia vs Turkey match on October 12, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:45 hours

Bolivia: 12:45 pm

Brazil: 12:45 pm

Chile: 13:45 hours

Colombia: 12:45 pm

Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 1:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.

Japan: 12:45 p.m.

India: 11:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 5:45 a.m.

South Africa: 6:45 a.m.

Australia: 06:45 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 07:45 a.m.

2:30 AM2 hours ago

Croatia's Statement

Zlatko Dalić spoke ahead of the match: "We have two games ahead of us in which we can take a step towards the European Championship. As for injuries, we have problems after a long time. Ivanušec still went down, he can't. There is no point in rushing him."

"Kramarić and Petković, we will see what their situation is. I think today there will be a clearer picture in training. I hope that one of the two will be ready for Wales. Šutalo and Juranović were not in the squad last weekend, they have small problems, they will be training, but we also have to wait."

"I wish Perišić a speedy recovery, we will miss him a lot. We don't want to think about it too much, I want to find solutions that will help us. The goal remains the same, to score points and get closer to Euro qualification."

"First of all, I regret that he made that decision. I think he could have given a lot to the national team, I thank him for everything he gave, for being an important link in Katra. I understand and respect the decision, I support him in this and I wish him the best of luck in his career. Thank you for everything. That's all I have to say, my focus is on Turkey and Wales."

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Turkey's final lineup

 Bravo; Bellerin; German Pezzella (C); Bartra; Miranda; Rodriguez; Roca; Sanchez; Isco; Diao; Perez.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Croatia's final lineup

Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Gvardiol, Barišić; Brozović, Modrić, Ivanušeć, Perišić, Kramarić, Petković.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

How does Turkey arrive?

Turkey shares position with Croatia, in this match both squads will be looking to take over the first position, so they will go all out to get the three points.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

How does Croatia arrive?

Croatia is in the first place of its group, the team will be looking for more points to stay at the top and qualify directly to Euro 2024.

2:05 AM2 hours ago

Croatia vs Turkey match will be played at Opus Arena Stadium

The Croatia vs Turkey match will be played at the Opus Arena Stadium, located in Osijek, Croatia. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Croatia vs Turkey live stream, corresponding to Matchday 7 of the Euro Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Opus Arena Stadium at 2:45 pm.
VAVEL Logo