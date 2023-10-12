Grenada vs Jamaica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match
Image: Jamaica

7:00 AM19 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Grenada vs Jamaica live stream

the starting lineups for Grenada vs Jamaica live, as well as the latest information from the Kirani James National Stadium.
6:55 AM24 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Grenada vs Jamaica live online

The match will be televised on TUDN.

Grenada vs Jamaica can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

6:50 AM29 minutes ago

What time is Grenada vs Jamaica matchday 3 of the CONCACAF Nations League?

This is the kickoff time for the Grenada vs Jamaica match on October 12, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 18:00 hours

Bolivia: 17:00 hours

Brazil: 17:00 hours

Chile: 18:00 hours

Colombia: 17:00 hours

Ecuador: 17:00 hours

United States: 7:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 17:00 hours

Paraguay: 18:00 hours

Peru: 18:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 17:00 hours

Japan: 17:00 hours

India: 04:00 hours 

Nigeria: 09:00 hours

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 11:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon

6:45 AM34 minutes ago

Jamaica Statements

Heimir Hallgrimsson spoke ahead of their Nations League duels: "I am no different to any coach in the world, we would like to have the best talent in our team. If he returns to his previous form and level, he is sure to have the level to help Jamaica."

"Haiti is one of the best teams in our group. I think it's good that we didn't lose this game. It was close."

"Even at 2-0 (down), I thought we were the better team at the time. So it was kind of a slap in the face, and not one, but two."

"If you take away the two or three mistakes we made and gave them chances, I think we played a really good game."

"We moved fast down the flanks and used them quite well. We could have focused a little bit more, but I think we used the space a lot quicker than we did against Honduras."

6:40 AM39 minutes ago

Jamaica's final lineup

A. Blake; J. Brown, D. Lowe, E. Pinnock, A. Bell; L. Bailey, J. Latibeaudiere, K. Palmer, D. Gray; B. De Cordova-Reid, S Nicholson.
6:35 AM44 minutes ago

Grenada's final lineup

J. Belfon; D. Johnson, M. Gannes, J. Gabriel, K. Harrack, B. Ettienne; A. Charles, T. Williams, S. Abraham; K. Belmar, J. Berkeley-Agyepong.
6:30 AMan hour ago

How is Jamaica coming in?

Jamaica comes into this match in first place in its group, accumulating four points, so it will be looking to emerge victorious and keep adding victories to stay on top.

6:25 AMan hour ago

How does Grenada fare?

Grenada has only managed to get one point, in this match they will try to make their home advantage count and get their first victory of the tournament.
6:20 AMan hour ago

The match Grenada vs Jamaica will be played at the Kirani James National Stadium.

The Grenada vs Jamaica match will be played at the Kirani James National Stadium, located in Grenada, Grenada. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
6:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Grenada vs Jamaica live stream of Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF Nations League. The match will take place at the Kirani James National Stadium at 19:00.
