Belarus vs Romania LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers

What time is Belarus vs Romania match for eurocup qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Belarus vs Romania of 12th October in several countries:
|
Where to watch Belarus vs Romania
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
October 12, 2023
|
14:45 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
October 12, 2023
|
15:45
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
October 12, 2023
|
13:45
|
Brasil
|
October 12, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
October 12, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
October 12, 2023
|
13:45
|
Ecuador
|
October 12, 2023
|
13:45
|
Spain
|
October 12, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
October 12, 2023
|
12:45
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
October 12, 2023
|
13:45
Watch out for this player from Romania:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Ianis Hagi , the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Belarus:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Aleksandr Selyava, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last lineup of Romania:
H. Moldovan; A. Ratiu, R. Dragusin, A. Burca, N. Bancu; V. Screciu; I. Hagi, N. Stanciu, A. Cicaldau, F. Coman; G. Puscas.
Belarus' final line-up:
M. Plotnikov; V. Malkevich, R. Khadarkevich, Z. Volkov, A. Bykov; I. Bakhar, E. Yablonskiy, A. Selyava, Y. Kovalev; V. Khvashchinskiy, M. Ebong.
Background:
Belarus and Romania have met on only 7 occasions where 5 wins have been in favor of Romania and there have been two draws.
About the Stadium:
The Ferenc Szusza Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to professional soccer practice located in the city of Budapest, Hungary. Its inauguration was on September 7, 1922 with the match between Újpest FC and Ferencváros, which ended with a 2-1 victory for the local team. This is one of the most traditional venues in the Hungarian country as it is one of the sports venues that are still preserved from the last century. It also has a capacity to receive more than 13,500 people.
Not giving up
For Belarus, the outlook is more complicated as the national team is looking to qualify for Euro 2024 in a group where the favorites to qualify are Switzerland and Romania, however, at the moment, despite not getting any points, there are still possibilities to improve and be close to the qualifying places. At the moment, Belarus has not managed to get any wins or draws that would allow them to start accumulating points, only defeats have accumulated, however, if they were to win this elimination match, they would put themselves back in the fight.
To stay at the top
In a group where the favorite teams to qualify are others, Romania is looking to try to surprise, getting into the fight to reach the first or second place in the group or at least have enough points so that mathematically the leaders do not take so much distance ahead. After this match, Romania will have to wait until the next FIFA date to return to action, as their only games on the calendar are for the Euro qualifiers.
For a place in Euro 2024
The path for the teams to participate in next year's European Championship has begun. The Euro qualifiers are a qualifying phase that takes place before each edition of the tournament to determine which national teams will participate in the final phase. Teams compete in groups and accumulate points through match results. In some editions of the European Championship, the qualifying phase has been conducted in a single group stage, where teams compete for the top places to qualify directly. However, in more recent editions, a new format has been introduced that includes the UEFA Nations League as part of the qualifiers.
Kick-off time
The Belarus vs Romania match will be played at Estadio Ferenc Szusza, in Budapest, Hungary. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
