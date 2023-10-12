Argentina vs Paraguay Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Argentina vs Paraguay Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Argentina vs Paraguay match.
What time is Argentina vs Paraguay match for eurocup qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Argentina vs Paraguay of 12th October in several countries:
|
Where to watch Argentina vs Paraguay
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
October 12, 2023
|
19:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
October 12, 2023
|
18:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
October 12, 2023
|
16:00
|
Brasil
|
October 12, 2023
|
18:00
|
Chile
|
October 12, 2023
|
18:00
|
Colombia
|
October 12, 2023
|
16:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 12, 2023
|
16:00
|
Spain
|
October 12, 2023
|
19:00 ET
|
Mexico
|
October 12, 2023
|
18:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
October 12, 2023
|
16:00
Watch out for this Paraguay player:
The player to watch for this match will be the midfielder, Miguel Almirón, the current center midfielder has been an important piece in his selection and has demonstrated it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Argentina:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Paraguay lineup:
C. Coronel; J. Alonso, G. Gómez, F. Balbuena, R. Rojas; R. Ortiz, A. Cubas, M. Villasanti; R. Sosa, G. Ávalos, M. Almirón.
Argentina's last line-up:
D. Martínez; N. Tagliafico, N. Otamendi, C. Romero, N. Molina; E. Fernández, A. Mac Allister, R. De Paul; N. González, J. Álvarez, A. Di María.
Background:
Argentina and Paraguay have met a total of 106 times (55 Argentine wins, 35 draws, 16 Paraguayan wins) where the scales are largely tipped in Argentina's favor. In terms of goals, 217 goals have fallen in favor of Argentina and 111 in favor of Paraguay. Their last duel dates back to matchday 11 of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers where both teams drew 0-0.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Monumental is an iconic soccer stadium located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. It is one of the most emblematic and largest stadiums in South America and has witnessed countless historic moments in Argentine and international soccer. The Monumental has a capacity of over 70,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Argentina and South America. The Monumental was the venue for the 1978 FIFA World Cup Final, in which Argentina was crowned world champion by defeating the Netherlands 3-1 in extra time.
Not giving up
For Paraguay, the outlook is more complicated as the national team is looking to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in a group where the favorites to qualify are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Chile and some others, however, at the moment, despite not scoring any points, there are still possibilities to improve and be close to the qualifying places. At the moment, Paraguay has not managed to get any victory that would allow them to start accumulating points, only a draw and a loss have been accumulated, however, if they were to win this elimination match, they would be back in the fight.
The world champion
In a group where the favorite teams to qualify are almost all the confederation, Argentina is trying to stay at the top of the table, getting into the fight to reach the first or second place of the confederation or at least to have enough points so that mathematically the leader, Brazil, does not take so much distance of advantage since for the current world champion, it is necessary to win everything if or if. After this match, Argentina will get ready to face its next commitment corresponding to the qualifiers.
For a place in the 2026 World Cup
The Conmebol qualifiers are one of those things that leave you glued to the TV. They start with South American teams fighting for a ticket to the World Cup, but as they progress, things get hotter. Games are played with heart and sweat, and every goal is an explosion of joy. The fans are going wild and the players are giving their all on the field. The competition is tough, there are no easy games. The South American teams are strong and talented, and everyone wants a place on the world stage. The matches are exciting and full of surprises. You never know who will win until the referee blows the final whistle. The best thing is that these qualifiers are a true tournament of survival, where only the strongest and most talented make it to the World Cup. The excitement is in every game, every goal and every celebration. It's a thrill ride that keeps us on the edge of our seats and makes us believe in the magic of South American soccer.
Kick-off time
The Argentina vs Paraguay match will be played at Estadio Ferenc Szusza, in Budapest, Hungary. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the eurocup qualifiers 2023: Argentina vs Paraguay!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.