Spain vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

What time is the Spain vs Scotland match in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Statement by Steve Clarke (Scotland coach)
The coach commented that for them it is a "great challenge. Spain is a great team. In March it was a good moment for us, not so much for them. They have grown and won the Nations League".
He also explained the idea to try to beat 'La Roja': "Our mentality will not be to defend. We have to keep the way we played in Glasgow, that aggressiveness. We must play our game, being aware of the potential of the Spanish national team".
Statements by Luis de la Fuente (Spain coach)
The Spanish coach, Luis de la Fuente, appeared at the press conference prior to the match against Scotland in which he analyzed what he expects from the game: "The players are all available. There is some discomfort and we will wait and see how it evolves. We expect a very tough match, they are a very strong opponent whom we respect a lot. They are going to demand the best version of us.
On how the Spanish team is coming along, he pointed out that "the team has improved in all facets of the game. We have many more options for the wingers. The midfielders are the best in the world and we defend well. Above all, we have improved as a team. Now I watch more soccer and play more sport".
Watch out for this player from Scotland
Scott McTominay, a 26-year-old Scottish midfielder who currently plays for Manchester United. He comes from scoring a brace in his last one in just four minutes plus the added time he played, enough time to give his team the victory. He is the second top scorer of the Euro qualifiers with six goals and one assist, second only to Lukaku. In total 43 international appearances with the Scottish team where he has seven goals and one assist.
Watch out for this player from Spain
Álvaro Morata, captain of the Spanish National Team and reference in the attack. The Atlético de Madrid player. With Atletico Madrid he has scored seven goals this season, while he has scored three goals in the qualifiers for the European Championship. The 30-year-old striker has played 66 matches with the 'Roja, with which he has scored 33 goals and has given four goals for.
How does Scotland arrive?
They are 15/15 in this 2024 Eurocup qualification and currently lead group A. Their last match was a friendly and they lost 1-3 to England. They have not lost an official match since June 11, 2022 when they lost 3-0 to Ireland.
How does Spain arrive?
Spain arrives with a good dynamic after winning the Nations League in June. In addition, they scored in the last break in the two matches they played, 1-7 against Georgia and 6-0 against Cyprus. They are second in Group A with nine points, six less than Scotland, who are the group leaders, although they have a game in hand.
Background
A total of 14 times Scotland and Spain have met, with the Spanish team winning on six occasions. Four times Scotland have won, while four duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in March in the European Championship qualifiers in which Scotland won 2-0. However, only once in history has Spain lost at home to the Scottish team, and that was a friendly match.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Estadio de la Cartuja located in Seville. It was inaugurated in May 1999 and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Spanish National Team and Scotland will meet in the match corresponding to the sixth matchday of the Euro 2024 Qualification. Both teams belong to group A along with Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.
