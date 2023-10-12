Maldives vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Maldives vs Bangladesh as well as the latest information from the Maldives National Football Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
How to watch Maldives vs Blangadesh in World Cup Qualifiers 2026?
If you want to watch the Maldives vs Blangadesh live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on television.
What time is the match between Maldives vs Bangladesh in World Cup Qualifiers 2026?
This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player in Bangladesh
Shekh Morsalin, a 17-year-old midfielder who plays for the Bashundhara Kings. The very young player has already played with the first team of the Bangladesh National Team a total of six matches where he has scored three goals and provided one assist.
Watch out for this player in the Maldives
Hamza Mohamed, a 28-year-old midfielder who plays for Maziya. He has two goals in four matches played this 2023 with the Maldives national team. He has played 15 international matches for his national team, scoring five goals and assisting two goals.
How does Bangladesh arrive?
The Bangladesh team has drawn the last two matches they have played and have now gone three matches without a win. Their last victory was on June 28 in the SAFF Championship where they won 1-3 against Bhutan. In a tournament where they reached the semifinals where they were eliminated by Kuwait.
How to get to the Maldives?
The Maldives National Team is coming from two consecutive defeats. Their last victory was last June 22 when they defeated Bhutan on day 1 of the SAFF Championship.
Background
The head-to-head record is very balanced, as Bangladesh and Maldives have each won a total of six victories. While four duels between these teams ended in draws. The last time they met was in the group stage of the SAFF championship in June 2023 where Bangladesh won 3-1.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Maldives National Football Stadium located in the city of Male. It has a capacity for 13,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Maldives and Bangladesh to meet in the first leg of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Maldives vs Bangladesh in World Cup Qualifiers 2026
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.