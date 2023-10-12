Indonesia vs Brunei LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Indonesia vs Brunei in World Cup Qualifiers 2026?
What time is the match between Indonesia vs Brunei in World Cup Qualifiers 2026?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player from Brunei
Razimie Ramli a 33-year-old striker who plays in the Singapore league for DPMM FC. Last season he scored three goals for his national team. In total he has 16 caps for Brunei with six goals and one assist.
Watch out for this player from Indonesia
Egy Vikri, a midfielder of only 23 years of age. This player plays for Dewa United. He has played a total of 18 matches with the Indonesian senior national team, scoring a total of seven goals.
How does Brunei arrive?
They have six consecutive defeats. In their last match they were thrashed 10-0 against the Hong Kong national team. The last time they won was in November 2022 in the qualifiers for the AFF Championship.
How does Indonesia arrive?
They have won only one of the last five matches they have played and it was against the reigning world champions, Argentina. They were semifinalists in the AFF Championship where they were eliminated against Vietnam. After a goalless draw in the first leg, Vietnam won the second leg 2-0.
Background
These two teams have met three times and Indonesia has won each time. The last time they met was in December 2022 in the AFF championship in which the Indonesian national team won 0-7.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno, located in Jakarta. It was inaugurated in July 1962 and has a capacity for 77193 spectators.
Preview of the match
Indonesia and Brunei will meet in the first leg of the first round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
