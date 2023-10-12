Indonesia vs Brunei LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers
Photo: Getty Images

10:45 PM37 minutes ago

10:40 PM42 minutes ago

How to watch Indonesia vs Brunei in World Cup Qualifiers 2026?

If you want to watch Indonesia vs. Brunei live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on television.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL  is your best option.

10:35 PMan hour ago

What time is the match between Indonesia vs Brunei in World Cup Qualifiers 2026?

This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Colombia: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Paraguay: 7:00 AM

Peru: 7:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 7:00 AM

England: 12:00 AM

Australia : 21:00 AM

India: 16:30 AM

10:30 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Brunei

Razimie Ramli a 33-year-old striker who plays in the Singapore league for DPMM FC. Last season he scored three goals for his national team. In total he has 16 caps for Brunei with six goals and one assist.

 

10:25 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Indonesia

Egy Vikri, a midfielder of only 23 years of age. This player plays for Dewa United. He has played a total of 18 matches with the Indonesian senior national team, scoring a total of seven goals.

 

10:20 PMan hour ago

How does Brunei arrive?

They have six consecutive defeats. In their last match they were thrashed 10-0 against the Hong Kong national team. The last time they won was in November 2022 in the qualifiers for the AFF Championship.
10:15 PMan hour ago

How does Indonesia arrive?

They have won only one of the last five matches they have played and it was against the reigning world champions, Argentina.  They were semifinalists in the AFF Championship where they were eliminated against Vietnam. After a goalless draw in the first leg, Vietnam won the second leg 2-0.
10:10 PMan hour ago

Background

These two teams have met three times and Indonesia has won each time. The last time they met was in December 2022 in the AFF championship in which the Indonesian national team won 0-7.
10:05 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno, located in Jakarta. It was inaugurated in July 1962 and has a capacity for 77193 spectators.

 

10:00 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Indonesia and Brunei will meet in the first leg of the first round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
9:55 PMan hour ago

