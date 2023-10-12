Latvia vs Armenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Latvia vs Armenia in a Euro Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Latvia vs Armenia match in the Euro Qualifiers.
What time is Latvia vs Armenia match for Euro Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Latvia vs Armenia of October 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Latvia vs Armenia live
The match will be broadcast on ViX, Fox Soccer Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Armenia
Nizhny Novgorod striker, 22-year-old Edgar Sevikyan has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Russian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Nizhny Novgorod striker Edgar Sevikyan, the striker will play his ninth game in his local league, in the past he played 4 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Russian league and 0 assists, currently he has 2 goals in 8 games in the Russian League.
Watch out for this Latvian player
SC Cambuur attacker, 25 year old Roberts Uldrikis has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
SC Cambuur attacker Roberts Uldrikis, the attacker will play his ninth game in his local league, in the past he played 12 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 3 goals in the Dutch league and 0 assists, currently he has 0 goals and 1 assist in 8 games.
How is Armenia doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-4 against Wales, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Armenia 0 - 1 Croatia, Sep. 11, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Turkey 1 - 1 Armenia, Sep. 8, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Armenia 2 - 1 Latvia, June 19, 2023, Euro Cup Qualification
Wales 2 - 4 Armenia, June 16, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Armenia 2 - 2 Cyprus, Mar. 28, 2023, International Friendlies
How is Latvia doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 2-3 against Brighton & Hove Albion, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
