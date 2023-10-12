Albania vs Czech Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Albania vs Czech Republic
"I counted on the role that was recommended to me. Nobody promised me anything, when and what they would play. I try to work as well as possible in each training session and show the coach that I am a better goalkeeper than the one he currently chooses. I am satisfied for now to have had a chance in the Europa League so early and to have won twice, which is amazing. Great. This will definitely help me. in the future. Now I'm focusing on adapting to the team in the best possible way and gradually gaining the first position in goal."
"He is He is a club legend, but he is also a club legend. growing old. If I try hard, little by little I will pursue the dream of reaching the goal and in each training session I will show that I am better than him, the opportunity will arise. even in the Bundesliga. In the final, it's up to the coach to decide who will score at the weekend,” said Kovář.
"I think it was the right decision. I have a lot of motivation to reach Leverkusen's goal in the future, perhaps within two years, when I will turn 25. Reaching one of the best clubs in Germany is not easy. Not bad, in my opinion. I knew what position I would occupy, but I will do my best to one day be in goal,” noted Kovář.
"I knew that Leverkusen was one of the biggest clubs in Germany and one of the best. The fact that we are acting this way is only a problem. shows how big it is. What's the club like and how do the people who work there feel about it? are fantastic. We have a great coach and a team that is working well. moving forward at this moment, like him. I hope we continue like this. There are There is a lot of potential in the team, and if it develops in the right direction, it will certainly be able to succeed. have the biggest ambitions in the league and in Europe,” said Kovář.
"Now I've seen him training a few times, he's been great. entering little by little. I don't want to speak for him, but I hope he's fully fit and on the field soon. He is He is a quality player and would help Leverkusen and the national team. I look forward to your return soon. We had been filming for a while. a few days and he's already gone. scored some goals for me. It looks promising for him,” commented Kovář.
"I read an interview with Vláďa Coufal that this is true. driving us crazy and I agree with him. We have such a group that the wild environment should bring us together. Personally, I'm really looking forward to it. The entire team is here. looking forward to it."
"Of course you’ You can simplify the situation, win everything and not allow yourself any pressure. But this doesn't happen even in the best teams. É It's normal to feel the pressure when qualifying for the European Championship. Our group has evolved in some way. There has been a lot of talk now that we got something wrong, but we still have it in our hands and we are all hungry for success. From the players, to the coaches, to other members of the implementation team... All of us who gathered at the meeting want us to go to the EURO. We know it, we feel it among ourselves - and if someone on the outside doesn't think so, then it's not right. so important. We know we are doing our best and we want to show that to everyone. The pressure is It's good because it can unite us and show how much we are going after our goal."
"I played my first official match for the national team in Pilsen. But that was during the covid period when the stands were empty, so now I'm looking forward to experiencing a different environment that helps us put on a good game."
"Probably yes, we should mainly keep the ball. In addition, natural grass should suit us, because in the spring we played artists with it. It will be It's mostly about us, how we approach it."
"My career as a representative is a little fragmented. She could have started sooner, but I hurt my knee. And when I got into training camp and played a few games, I injured my knee for the second time. In fact, I missed two entire seasons. In fact, I started building my position in the national team quite late. I had a very strong season in the Netherlands last season and it was obvious that my playing time in the national team gradually started to increase. The transition to the Bundesliga will perhaps help even more. So I see it positively and I appreciate that balance. May it continue like this. Being a starter nine times in the last ten games for the national team is an achievement. amazing. Until the fact that he was a starter six times is a plus. solid. After last year's League of Nations, I started more times than not."
"The lineup is decided by the coach, who has responsibility. The player can influence you, for example, through your performance at the club. At the time, I did well in the championship, but I didn't get much space in the team in March - the coaches chose a lineup that gave them a chance of success. This is all. We beat Poland, unfortunately we lost in Moldova. I certainly wasn't mad at anyone about it. Every football player wants to play as much as possible, but the responsibility is always there. from the coach."
"I can't hide things and I don't know why I would if I meant well. When I'm angry, I'm mostly at myself. This was also what happened in the game against Albania. I always try to give my best performance, I won't change that. Furthermore, no football player likes to leave the field. Therefore, I honestly admit that I would have stayed on the field longer if I had scored a goal earlier and not felt bad. But the coaches decided to mix it up in attack, to change something at the end. Although it was a topic in the media, let's face it, it's not a big deal. I'm too early to be substituted in the 70th minute, although I'm clearly happy that anyone thinks I should have stayed on the field longer."
"À As we get to know each other more and more and my position in the national team also changes, little by little we build our relationship and talk more about different topics. I learned from Holland that a coach who lets you know debut will have always a special place for him. I will never forget coach Šilhavý precisely because he gave me an opportunity and I started with him for the first time as a junior."
"Each coach determines the tactics he finds most successful. He also has to react according to the type of player typologically available or according to the opponent. I believe I could start with a different training, but it is difficult. It's true that the current one suits me better. In any case, I will always try to fulfill the tasks I receive from the coaches as best as possible."
