Montenegro vs Lebanon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

Tune in here Montenegro vs Lebanon Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Montenegro vs Lebanon match.
How to watch Montenegro vs LebanonLive in TV and Stream
The Stadium
The match will take place at Pod Goricom, which is home to both FK Podgorica and the Montenegro national team and has a capacity of 17,000 fans.
FIFA
The penultimate FIFA dates of 2023 will be held between October 9 and 17. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
Probable Lebanon
Lebanon's probable team for the match is: M Matar, N Matar, Ayoub, Shour and Al Zein; Srour, Sisi and El-Helwe; Saad, Jradi and Maatouk.
Probable Montenegro
Montenegro's probable team for the match is: Mijatovic, Marusic, Savic, Vujacic and Tomasevic; Loncar, Bakic and Jankovic; Krstovic and Jovetic.
No Absentees
Both teams have no absentees for the match, which marks Nikola Jurcevic's debut in charge of the Lebanese national team.
Euro Cup Qualifiers
While Lebanon were playing in the SAFF Cup, Montenegro were competing in the Euro Cup Qualifiers. In Group G, Montenegro are in third place with eight points, six above Bulgaria and Lithuania and two below Hungary and Serbia.
Last Matches: Lebanon
Lebanon come into the match with two wins and a draw in the SAFF Cup. Away from home on June 25, the win came 4-1 over Bhutan, with goals from Sadek, Hajm Bader and Zein, while Gyeltshen pulled one back. On the 28th, at home, the victory came 1-0 over the Maldives, with a goal from Maatouk. And in the semi-final, on July 1, it was a goalless draw with India, who lost 4-2 on penalties.
Last Matches: Montenegro
Montenegro come into the match with one defeat, one draw and one win in their last games. The defeat came on June 20, at home, 4-1 to the Czech Republic, with goals from Chytil, Sadilek, Provod and Hlozek, while Camaj added a goal. On September 7, away to Lithuania, the draw was 2-2, with goals from Krstovic and Savic, while Paulauskas and Cernych scored for Lithuania. And on the 10th, at home, the win came 2-1 over Bulgaria, with Savic and Jovetic on target, while Borukov scored.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 International Friendly match: Montenegro vs Lebanon Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.