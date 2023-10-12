Andorra vs Kosovo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Estadi Nacional
The match will take place at the Estadi Nacional, which is located in the city of Andorra la Vella, the capital of Andorra. Built in 2013, the stadium has a capacity of over 3,000 fans and is home to the Andorra national team.
FIFA
The penultimate FIFA dates of 2023 will be held between October 9 and 17. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
Probable Kosovo
Kosovo's probable team for the match is: Muric, Vojvoda, Rrahmani, Aliti and Paqarada; Loshaj, Berisha and Zhegrova; Rashica and Albion Rrahmani.
Probable Andorra
Andorra's probable team for the match is: Alvarez, Nicolas, Llovera, Guillen, Alavedra and Garcia; Vales, Rebes, Vales and Cervos; Fernández.
Absentees
On the Andorra side, Ildefons Lima will be the only absentee. For Kosovo, Muriqi is out through suspension.
Group I
Both teams are in Group I of the Euro Qualifiers. Andorra are bottom of the group with two points, while Kosovo are top with four points, tied with Belarus. Israel are just above with 11 points, below Romania with 12 and Switzerland with 14 points.
Last Matches: Kosovo
Kosovo come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw. On June 19, they lost 2-1 away to Belarus, with goals from Morozov and Ebong, while Muriqi pulled one back. On September 9, at home, the draw was 2-2 with Switzerland, with goals from Muriqi (2), while Freuler and Rahmani scored for Switzerland. And on the 12th, away to Romania, the defeat was 2-0, with Stanciu and Mihalia scoring.
Last Matches: Andorra
Andorra come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw. On June 19, they lost 2-1 away to Israel, with goals from Shlomo and Solomon, while Rosas pulled one back. At home, on September 9, the draw was goalless against Belarus. And on the 12th, away to Switzerland, the defeat came 3-0, with goals from Itten, Xhaka and Shaqiri.
