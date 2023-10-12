Faroe Islands vs Poland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Faroe Islands vs PolandLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Faroe Islands vs Poland match.
How to watch Faroe Islands vs Poland Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Faroe Islands vs Poland live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
FIFA
The penultimate FIFA dates of 2023 will be held between October 9 and 17. During this period, the following matches will take place: Asian Qualifiers, South American Qualifiers, Euro 2024 Qualifiers, CONCACAF Nations League and Friendlies.
Torsvollur
The match will take place at the Torsvollur Stadium in the city of Torshavn. The stadium has a capacity of 6500 fans and is home to the Faroese national soccer team.
Probable Poland
Poland's probable team for the match, with Lewa in it, is: Szczesny, Bereszynsi, Kedziora, Bednarek and Kiwior; Cash, Krychowiak, Zielinski and Szymanski; Lewandowski.
Probable Faroe Islands
The likely Faroese team for the match is: Lamhauge, Sorensen, Faero, Vatnhamar and Davidsen; Bjertalid, Hendriksson, Mikkelsen and Johansen; Olsen and Edmundsson.
Lewa on the game?
Moldova will have no absentees for the match, while on Poland's side Lewandowski is expected to start, but is coming back from injury.
Group E
Faroe Islands are bottom of Group E with just one point. Poland are just above them on six points, two below Czechia and Moldova, while they are four points below Albania.
Last Matches: Poland
Poland come into the match with one win and two defeats. The first defeat came on June 20, 3-2 away to Moldova, with goals from Nicolaescu (2) and Babohlo, while Milik and Lewa added to the tally. On September 10, they lost 2-0 away to Albania, with goals from Asani and Daku.
Last Matches: Faroe Islands
The Faroe Islands come into the match on the back of three defeats in their last games. On June 20, at home, they lost 3-1 to Albania, with goals from Bajrami, Asllani and Muçi, while Odmar added a second. Away from home, on September 7, the defeat came 2-0 to Poland, with two goals from Lewandowski. And on the 10th, at home, the defeat was 1-0 to Moldova, with a goal from Rata.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 UEFA Euro Qualifiers match: Faroe Islands vs Poland Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.