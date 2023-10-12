Bahrain vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: Disclosure/Bahrain Football Association

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Bahrain vs Kyrgyzstan Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Bahrain vs Kyrgyzstan match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:55 PMan hour ago

Bahrain

Photo: Disclosure/Bahrain Football Association
11:50 PMan hour ago

LAST FIFA DATE OF THE YEAR

is is the last stop for 2023 solutions. in 2024.
11:45 PMan hour ago

Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium

The Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium is a stadium located in Muharraq, Bahrain. Named after Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini royal family, the stadium is an important sporting facility in the region. The stadium is mainly used for sports, such as football and athletics, and has a considerable capacity to accommodate spectators.

However, it is important to note that I do not have detailed information on specific events or recent developments related to the stadium, as my knowledge base only extends to September 2021. Therefore, for up-to-date information on the stadium and related events, I recommend consulting sources of news or official websites related to Bahrain.

11:40 PMan hour ago

FIDA DATES GAMES!

South American Qualifiers

12/10 - Thursday

Colombia x Uruguay – 5:30 pm

Bolivia x Ecuador – 8pm

Argentina x Paraguay – 8pm

Chile x Peru – 9pm

Brazil x Venezuela – 9:30 pm

17/10 - Tuesday

Venezuela x Chile – 6pm

Paraguay x Bolivia – 7:30 pm

Ecuador x Colombia – 8:30 p.m.

Uruguay x Brazil – 9pm

Peru x Argentina – 11pm

Asian Qualifiers

11/10 - Wednesday

Yemen x Sri Lanka – 6pm

Myanmar x Macau – 9pm

Nepal x Laos – 9pm

12/10 - Thursday

Chinese Taipei x Timor-Leste – 8h

Maldives x Bangladesh – 8am

Singapore x Guam – 8:30 am

Hong Kong x Bhutan – 9am

Indonesia x Brunei – 9am

Cambodia x Pakistan – 9am

Afghanistan x Mongolia – 11am

17/10 - Tuesday

Guam x Singapore - 01:45

Mongolia x Afghanistan – 4h

Sri Lanka x Yemen - 6:30 am

Pakistan x Cambodia – 8am

East Timor x Chinese Taipei – 8am

Macau x Myanmar – 8:30 am

Bangladesh x Maldives - 8:45 am

Bhutan x Hong Kong – 9am

Laos x Nepal – 9am

Brunei x Indonesia – 9:15 am

International friendlies

9/10 - Monday

People's Republic of China x Vietnam - 9pm

10/10 - Tuesday

Solomon Islands x Vanuatu – 11pm

11/10 - Wednesday

Papua New Guinea x New Caledonia – 02h

Wales v Gibraltar – 3:45 pm

Egypt x Zambia – 9pm

United Arab Emirates x Kuwait – 9pm

Bahrain x Kyrgyz Republic – 9pm

12/10 - Thursday

Georgia x Thailand – 1pm

Montenegro x Lebanon – 1pm

Sweden x Moldova – 2pm

Algeria x Cape Verde – 4pm

Vietnam x Uzbekistan – 9pm

Mozambique x Guinea-Bissau – 9pm

Equatorial Guinea x Burkina Faso – 9pm

13/10 - Friday

Palestine x Tajikistan – 5:30 am

Japan x Canada – 7:35 am

Republic of Korea x Tunisia – 8am

Malaysia x India – 10am

Iraq x Qatar – 12pm

South Africa x Eswatini – 1pm

New Zealand x Congo – 1pm

Saudi Arabia x Nigeria – 2pm

Jordan x Islamic Republic of Iran – 3pm

England x Australia – 3:45 pm

Mali x Uganda – 4pm

Mexico x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.

10/14 - Saturday

Papua New Guinea x Vanuatu - 00h

Solomon Islands x New Caledonia – 3h

Ivory Coast x Morocco – 2pm

United States x Germany – 4pm

10/15 - Sunday

People's Republic of China x Uzbekistan - 9pm

Algeria x Egypt – 9pm

Mozambique x Nigeria – 9pm

Russia x Kenya – 9pm

16/10 - Monday

Senegal x Cameroon – 3:30 pm

Ivory Coast x South Africa – 9pm

United Arab Emirates x Lebanon – 9pm

Bahrain x Philippines – 9pm

Angola x Congo – 9pm

17/10 - Tuesday

Japan x Tunisia – 7:10 am

Republic of Korea x Vietnam – 8am

North Macedonia x Armenia – 10am

Estonia x Thailand – 1pm

Albania x Bulgaria – 1pm

Saudi Arabia x Mali – 2pm

Australia x New Zealand – 3:45 pm

France x Scotland – 4pm

Mexico x Germany – 9pm

United States x Ghana – 9:30 p.m.

Eurocup qualifiers

12/10 - Thursday

Latvia x Armenia – 1pm

Spain x Scotland – 3:45 pm

Belarus x Romania – 3:45 pm

Andorra x Kosovo – 3:45 pm

Albania x Czech Republic – 3:45 pm

Faroe Islands x Poland – 3:45 pm

Israel x Cyprus (postponed)

Cyprus x Norway -15h45

Croatia x Türkiye – 3:45 pm

13/10 - Friday

Ireland x Greece – 3:45 pm

Netherlands x France – 3:45 pm

Iceland x Luxembourg – 3:45 pm

Austria x Belgium – 3:45 pm

Liechtenstein x Bosnia and Herzegovina – 3:45 pm

Portugal x Slovakia – 3:45 pm

Northern Ireland x San Marino – 3:45 pm

10/14 - Saturday

Ukraine x North Macedonia – 10am

Slovenia x Finland – 1pm

Bulgaria x Lithuania – 1pm

Hungary x Serbia – 3:45 pm

Denmark x Kazakhstan – 3:45 pm

Italy x Malta – 3:45 pm

10/15 Sunday

Georgia x Cyprus – 10am

Switzerland x Belarus – 1pm

Czech Republic x Faroe Islands – 1pm

Türkiye x Latvia – 3:45 pm

Wales x Croatia – 3:45 pm

Norway x Spain – 3:45 pm

Kosovo x Israel – 3:45 pm

Poland x Moldova – 3:45 pm

Romania x Andorra – 3:45 pm

16/10 - Monday

Azerbaijan x Austria – 3:45 pm

Belgium x Sweden – 3:45 pm

Greece x Netherlands – 3:45 pm

Luxembourg x Slovakia – 3:45 pm

Iceland x Liechtenstein – 3:45 pm

Gibraltar x Ireland – 3:45 pm

Bosnia and Herzegovina x Portugal – 3:45 pm

17/10 - Tuesday

Finland x Kazakhstan – 1pm

Serbia x Montenegro – 3:45 pm

San Marino x Denmark – 3:45 pm

England x Italy – 3:45 pm

Malta x Ukraine – 3:45 pm

Lithuania x Hungary – 3:45 pm

Northern Ireland v Slovakia

11:35 PMan hour ago

FIFA date

The FIFA Date, also known as the international transfer window, is a period designated by FIFA (International Football Federation) during which football teams can transfer players between clubs in different countries. These windows occur several times throughout the year and allow clubs to buy, sell or loan players in accordance with rules set out by FIFA.
During the FIFA Date, national teams also have the opportunity to call up players for friendlies or games in international competitions, such as the World Cup and qualifiers for these tournaments.
11:30 PMan hour ago

THE GAME

They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and playing styles, enriching their experience and improving their skills for subsequent competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played can take place throughout the season throughout the year, outside of the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field control from the teams playing in the match. specific.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

An international friendly is a football game played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official scoring. These games are generally held as part of the teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium

The Bahrain vs Kyrgyzstan game will be played at Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium, with a capacity of 20000 people.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Friendlys: Bahrain vs Kyrgyzstan live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
