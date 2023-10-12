Egypt vs Zambia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

12:00 AMan hour ago

11:55 PMan hour ago

EGYPT!

Photo: Disclosure/Egypt
Photo: Disclosure/Egypt
11:50 PMan hour ago

LAST FIFA DATE OF THE YEAR

It will be The last stop for 2023 selections. Next time, it will be in 2024.
11:45 PMan hour ago

It continues!

"Previous point: it is not; It's not easy to win an African Cup of Nations (CAN) these days. Our essence is; persist until exhaustion and wanting to win. This is present from day one. I believe that here there is; potential. Now, it's I need to work it well and have patience."

"É It is very important in our selection. These players who are world-renowned figures are extremely important in various national teams. I remember Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Salah, Neymar, Mbappé... The big teams have players of that level. Salah is a player I admire, on and off the field. He represents what, in my opinion, a player should be. This makes me very satisfied. Glad we have it."

"É A reality. I received invitations from various parties. If I feel happy where I am, that's it. there that I will stay. When I don't feel happy, I will be the first to say I want to leave. At this point in my life, it is It is essential to feel good about myself and be happy where I work. I really like being in Egypt, but I believe we can do even more and better."

11:40 PMan hour ago

Speak, Rui Vitória!

"Going to Saudi Arabia was a wonderful experience. She had left Benfica, which was a big club, and in 2019 I went to Al Nassr. I went a little in the dark, coming from the most western world to the Middle East, but in the first year we were champions and managed to break the Al Hilal cycle. I really enjoyed working in Saudi Arabia and I am pleased to see the Arab world opening up to football by bringing great stars to its championship", he began by saying in an interview with the BeIN Sports channel.

"The players accepted our ideas very well, what we wanted for the game in Egypt. When players buy into our ideas, it becomes much easier. The biggest asset, from my perspective, was that we got the game model we wanted for the national team very well, and the players understood our ideas very well."

11:35 PMan hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

The Hazza bin Zayed Stadium is located a sports arena located in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. The stadium is named in honor of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is the home of the football club Al Ain FC. The stadium has a capacity of approximately 25,000 spectators and is open-plan. It is one of the main venues for football matches and other sporting events in the region. It opened in 2014 and offers modern and comfortable facilities for the fans and teams that use it.
11:30 PMan hour ago

11:25 PM2 hours ago

THE GAME

They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and playing styles, enriching their experience and improving their skills for the following competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played can take place throughout the season throughout the year, outside of the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world , without field command from the teams that are playing in the specific match.
11:20 PM2 hours ago

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

An international friendly is taking place. a football game played between national teams without a competitive significance or official scoring. These games are generally held as part of the teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups, or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience.

11:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played atStadium Hazza bin Zayed

The Egypt vs Zambia game will be played at Stadium Hazza bin Zayed, with a capacity of 50.000 people.
11:10 PM2 hours ago

VAVEL Logo