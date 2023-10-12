Bolivia vs Ecuador LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bolivia vs Ecuador live match, as well as the latest information from the Hernando Siles Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Bolivia vs Ecuador Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Bolivia vs Ecuador match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Bolivia vs Ecuador match for 2026 World Cup South American Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Bolivia vs Ecuador of October 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM on DSports and DGO
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Tigo Sports Bolivia, FBF Play
Brazil: 8:00 PM on SporTV 5
Chile: 8:00 PM on DGO, Mega
Colombia: 6:00 PM on DGO and Caracol Play
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on DGO and Canal del Futbol
USA (ET): 7:00 PM
Spain: 1:00 AM (October 13)
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Paraguay: 7:00 PM
Peru: 6:00 PM on DGO
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on DGO
Venezuela: 7:00 PM on DGO and SimpleTV

Squad List - Ecuador

Squad List - Bolivia

Bolivia vs Ecuador history

These two teams have met 36 times. The statistics are in favor of Ecuador, which has emerged victorious on 18 occasions, while Bolivia has won on six occasions, leaving a balance of 12 draws.

In the South American qualifiers...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the South American qualifiers, we count 16 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Ecuador with 11 victories, while Bolivia has won two, for a balance of three draws.

If we take into account the times that Bolivia has been at home against Ecuador in the South American qualifiers, there are eight matches, where the Ecuadorians have the advantage with four wins over the two that the Bolivians have achieved, and the two ties that have occurred.

Ecuador

Ecuador arrives to this double round of qualifiers motivated by the conditions in which it will be playing. This confrontation with Bolivia will be very competitive, since both teams play in similar conditions, but they will have to bring out the hierarchy of their squad.

Another incentive for the Ecuadorian team is that they have not lost on Bolivian soil for 26 years, which becomes an attractive fact to be broken by their rival and at the same time demanding for them.

It is worth remembering that Ecuador started this knockout stage with a penalty of -3 points after an improper alignment of a player in the last campaign, so after the 1-0 loss against Argentina and the 2-1 victory against Uruguay they are at zero, so they are obliged to add in both matches.

Bolivia

Bolivia is not doing very well at all, especially after the catastrophic start of these qualifiers, in which it suffered defeats against Brazil and Argentina. The crisis that Bolivian soccer is going through has been transferred to the national team and now it is going through its worst moment.

For the team coached by Gustavo Costas, it will be difficult to get back on track if they do not manage to change many issues, in addition to their players putting more attitude when defending the shirt, so they hope that this match against Ecuador will be the perfect gauge to know if they have improved at least in this aspect.

The match will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium

The Bolivia vs Ecuador match will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium, located in the city of La Paz, Bolivia. This venue, inaugurated in 1930, has a capacity for 41,143 spectators.
