Iceland vs Luxembourg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers

Tune in here Iceland vs Luxembourg Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Luxembourg vs Iceland match.
How to watch Iceland vs Luxembourg Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Iceland vs Luxembourg live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Probable Luxembourg
Luxemburgo's probable team for the match is: Moris, M Martins, Mahmutovic, Chanot and Pinto; Sinani, Barreiro, C Martins, Olesen and Sanches; Curci.
Probable Iceland
Iceland's probable team for the match is: Runarsson, Ingason, Palsson, Hermansson and Finnsson; Magnusson, Traustason, Gunnarsson and Thorsteinsson; Finnbogason and Haraldsson.
Iceland's Gudmundsson is the only absentee from the match, as Luxembourg have no absentees.
Group J
Portugal top Group J with 18 points, five clear of Slovakia and eight clear of Luxembourg. Bosnia and Iceland have six points, while Liechtenstein are bottom of the group with no points.
FIFA
Last Matches: Luxembourg
Luxemburgo arrives with two wins and one defeat. The first was on June 20, away to Bosnia, 2-0, with goals from Sanches and Sinani. And the defeat, apart from the 3-1 win over Iceland, was by an incredible 9-0 to Portugal, with goals from Gonçalo Inácio (2), Gonçalo Ramos (2), Diogo Jota (2), Ricardo Horta, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix.
Last Matches: Iceland
Iceland come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win. On June 20, at home, they lost 1-0 to Portugal, with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. On September 8, away from home, the defeat came against Luxembourg, 3-1, with goals from Chanot, Sanches and Sinani, while Haraldsson pulled one back. And on the 11th, at home, the victory was 1-0 against Bosnia, with a goal from Finnbogason.
