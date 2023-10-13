Chile vs Peru LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Chile vs Peru Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chile vs Peru live, as well as the latest information from Estadio Monumental de la ciudad de Santiago (Chile) Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Chile vs Peru live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Chile vs Peru match live on TV and online?
The Chile vs Peru match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Chile vs Peru?
This is the kick-off time for the Chile vs Peru match on September 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. -
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - Paramount+
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - Caracol Play
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - Soccer Channel
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - (October 12)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - GEN
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - Movistar Deportes Peru
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - AUF TV
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. -
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - Paramount+
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - Caracol Play
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - Soccer Channel
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - (October 12)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - Fanatiz Mexico
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - GEN
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - Movistar Deportes Peru
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - AUF TV
Referee Team
Referee: Wilmar Roldán - Colombia
Assistant Referee 1: Alexander Guzmán - Colombia
Assistant Referee 2: Dionisio Ruiz - Colombia
4th official: Bismarks Santiago - Colombia
VAR: Jhon Perdomo - Colombia
AVAR: Yadir Acuña - Colombia
International Advisor: Hilton Moutinho - Brazil
Assistant Referee 1: Alexander Guzmán - Colombia
Assistant Referee 2: Dionisio Ruiz - Colombia
4th official: Bismarks Santiago - Colombia
VAR: Jhon Perdomo - Colombia
AVAR: Yadir Acuña - Colombia
International Advisor: Hilton Moutinho - Brazil
Key player in Peru
One of the players to take into account in Peru is Paolo Guerrero, the center forward is currently playing for Club Liga de Quito of Ecuador, he has played two matches so far in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has not scored goals either.
Key player in Chile
One of the most outstanding players in Chile is Arturo Vidal, the attacking midfielder is currently playing for Club Atletico Paranaense of Brazil, he has played seven games in the current edition of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, in the total number of games he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against Uruguay.
History Chile vs Peru
In total, the two teams have met 83 times, Chile dominates the record with 45 wins, there have been 14 draws and Peru has won 24 matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Chile with 132 goals to Peru's 109.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Chile with 132 goals to Peru's 109.
Actuality - Peru
Peru has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After playing a total of two matches, it is in seventh place in the standings with one point, this after not winning any match, drawing one and losing one, leaving a goal difference of -1, this after not scoring goals and conceding one.
Morocco 0 - 0 Peru
- Last five matches
Morocco 0 - 0 Peru
South Korea 0 - 1 Peru
Japan 4 - 1 Peru
Paraguay 0 - 0 Peru
Peru 0 - 1 Brazil.
Actuality - Chile
Chile has been having a bad performance in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After playing two matches, it is in the eighth position in the standings with one point, this score was achieved after not winning any match, tying one and losing one, scoring one goal and conceding three, for a goal difference of -2.
Chile 3 - 0 Cuba
- Last five matches
Chile 3 - 0 Cuba
Chile 5 - 0 Dominican Republic
Bolivia 0 -0 Chile
Uruguay 3 - 1 Chile
Chile 0 - 0 Colombia
The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium
The match between Chile and Peru will take place at the Monumental Stadium in the city of Santiago (Chile). This stadium is where the Club Social y Deportivo Colo Colo plays its home matches; it was built in 1957 and has a capacity for approximately 43,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chile vs Peru match, valid for date 3 of the South American Qualifying Round for the 2026 World Cup.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.