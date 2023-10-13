Japan vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Japan vs Canada?
What time is the match Japan vs Canada in Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
Watch out for this player from Canada
Jonathan David, a 23-year-old striker who plays for Lille. He has a total of four goals and one assist for his club this season. In 2023 with the Canadian team, he has played four matches where he has scored three goals and provided two assists. He has been capped a total of 42 times with 25 goals and nine assists.
Watch out for this player in Japan
Keito Nakamura, a 23-year-old striker who plays for Reims in Ligue 1, has one goal in seven games. In this 2023 he has three goals in three games for the Japan national team. Just this year he has made his debut in the senior national team after passing through the U20, U17 and U15 youth categories.
How does Canada arrive?
Canada, a team that reached the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup where they were defeated by the United States. They have won only one of their last five matches. They are looking to bounce back after a disappointing World Cup in which they left without a win and at the bottom of the group.
How does Japan arrive?
They have four consecutive victories and have not lost since March 28, when they lost 1-2 against Colombia. A team that reached the round of 16 of the World Cup finde was defeated by Croatia in a penalty shootout.
Background
Canada and Japan have met three times in history, with two wins for the Japanese and one for the Canadians. The last time they met was in November 2022, when Canada won 1-2. Their only official meeting was in 2001 at the Confederations Cup where the Japanese team won 3-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Niigata's Great Swan Stadium. The stadium was inaugurated in April 2001 and has a capacity of 4,2300 spectators.
Preview of the match
Japan and Canada will meet in the match corresponding to a friendly match
