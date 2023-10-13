Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Brazil vs Venezuela Live Score Here
"We know that Brazil is favorite to rank, but this does not determine which we will rank. É It's important to take a break, until you get back to work. to choose players, open the range... but that doesn't determine which we will classify. Tomorrow will be It's a difficult, truncated game, Venezuela has its merits, quality players who play in Europe. The most important thing is; the respect. Not only I, like all players, want to do our best to always come back here. The most important thing is; What will we do in the field to get to the top? the World Cup."
"After Renato and Paulinho left, I had a lot of companions, each with their own characteristics. Recently, Bruno is a player who has been doing an exceptional job at Newcastle. With each training session and each game I am more comfortable with it. É He is a great player, who has demonstrated this in the most difficult competition in the world. It's not up to me to determine who I'm going to play with. But it is Of course when you If you play with a player longer, you will adapt more. Here you will We don't have much time to train, we train yesterday, today and tomorrow. already We have a difficult game."
"Diniz, even in our lectures, he says that he is spending a little more time to convey more of his idea about what we are doing right and what we can improve. With the technology that exists today, you can do so. You can anticipate, but there are principles and nothing is guaranteed. equal to practice. É Communication and videos are always important so we can get along and do what the coach asks."
"Recently, I had a great friend, who is a star, Hazard, who stopped playing at 32. Everyone was surprised, they said he was young. Thiago Silva had a great World Cup, with 38 he played barbarously. Each one will say something, the most important thing is: you do your best, and the coach knows who is working. better and who responds on a daily basis. Sometimes, 90 minutes does not correspond to the player's daily life. I look good, I prepare myself... É Of course it is; It's inevitable not to think about the World Cup when you're at home. I'm in the National Team, but I have goals, like playing well against Venezuela, playing well against Uruguay. Everyone sees in a way."
"Vini, Rodrygo and Militão, are players that I have great affection for. They are a reality, not a promise, without a doubt I believe that we have a mix of experienced and young players, which is important. This is very important for us. We also have Martinelli who plays for the side and is great. a great player, Bruno who plays with me, André; from Fluminense... We have a great mix. We, more experienced, are important to teach values, the greatness of football, but these players that you are talking about are important. already mentioned are reality of football."
"Now We talk about the Venezuela team, we know that Rondón is It's the great player who makes a difference. But in football there is no easy match, there is Soteldo who plays for Santos, a great player. The most important of all this is; What we have to do, we have to play a great game regardless of the rival, if it is possible. Whether offensive or defensive, the key to everything is us. It will not be It's an easy game, in South America there is no easy game, the most important thing is what we do on the field."
Speak, Casemiro!
"É a little different yes. Diniz asks me to always touch the ball, for the ball to pass to my foot, to command the game, to play at a forward pace, to the side, to always try to pass the ball to my foot"
"Many people talk and with me it's not the case. It's different, I see a psychologist, I talk to other players, at Real Madrid I had this experience... the player is in a good position. always learning, whether with 20, 30, 40, good things to do and bad things not to do. You always need to keep an open mind."
"I also don't like to hide behind it, I don't say we should be relaxed or even relaxed. We won the game, but we have to be realistic that we are favorites and few teams that we face we will not be favorites. É football, one of the few sports in which the favorite does not always win. But we cannot hide that we are favorites. It depends on us to achieve it on the field. The Brazilian team is favorite, but that won't determine tomorrow's result."
"I'm happy, especially to be one of the most experienced here, to have been here for a long time. more time in the Selection. You You always end up needing help, asking for opinions, no one is willing to help. perfect. In a player's career, regardless of his age, he is learning new things, that's what you need. important,” he said.
"The affection here and in Belém is always there. Although it's incredible, these things strengthen us within the National Team", he highlighted.
"This is a broad, very cool debate. There are legal aspects, but others have to be talked about. What is it? It's cool: the affection from Belém was incredible, here in Cuiabá is being incredible. The field is not what we are used to. We are not used to the heat here and in Belém. But we can't win everything, you can't win it all. wins on one side and loses on the other. If we could choose better courses, better and more favorable situations for the player, we would choose better courses. But it's not up to us, it's up to other people. The affection here and in Belém is Being incredible, these things strengthen us within the Selection."
ARBITRATION!
Assistants: Eduardo Cardozo (PER) and Milciades Saldivar (PER)
VAR: Carlos Orbe (EQU)